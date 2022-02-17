Thompson wins silver for second career Olympic medal in women’s ski cross

Marielle Thompson has won her second Olympic medal in women’s ski cross, taking silver at Beijing 2022.

She adds to the gold medal she won at Sochi 2014.

Canada has never missed the Olympic podium in women’s ski cross. Ashleigh McIvor won gold in the event’s debut at Vancouver 2010, which was followed by Thompson and Kelsey Serwa finishing 1-2 at Sochi 2014. Serwa and Brittany Phelan won gold and silver at PyeongChang 2018.

Canada had four of the eight semifinalists, but Phelan, Courtney Hoffos and Hannah Schmidt all ended up in the B final, finishing fifth, sixth, and seventh respectively.

