AP Photo/Steve Helber

Weekend Roundup: Henderson grabs 11th LPGA title

Brooke Henderson‘s spectacular Sunday leading to her 11th career title on the LPGA Tour was the big highlight from a big weekend for Team Canada.

Canadian athletes also had a huge medal haul in diving and made some major strides in the world of athletics. Here’s the full scoop on what you may have missed:

Brooke Henderson wins 11th career LPGA Tour title🏆

Brooke Henderson had an outstanding final round in New Jersey to claim her 11th LPGA Tour title as she continues to add to her Canadian record total for pro victories. Her 7-under 64 positioned her in first place for most of Sunday afternoon. Although American Lindsey Weaver-Wright forced a playoff hole, Henderson left no doubt after sinking an eagle putt to clinch the victory.

READ: Henderson’s spectacular Sunday earns her 11th tour title

On the PGA Tour, Corey Connors had a good showing on home soil at the RBC Canadian Open. He also had an impressive round on Sunday, shooting an 8-under 62. The low round allowed him to move up 13 spots on the leaderboard to finish in sixth place at 12 under par. Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland took the victory with final score of -19.

Athletics: Rogers breaks Canadian hammer throw record again💪

Camryn Rogers is in a league of her own after breaking her own national record in the women’s hammer throw.

✨ 77.67m ✨



A new 🔨 throw Canadian record! 🤩



Adding more than a metre to the national record she set on May 26 @Camryn_Throws is on 🔥



With this throw she is now the 9️⃣th furthest thrower in history 📚 pic.twitter.com/tiHDEvmHZa — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) June 10, 2022

With her throw of 77.67m, Rogers now ranks ninth all-time among women hammer throwers. This most recent effort came on Thursday at the NCAA Track and Field Championships where she won the national title and also set the collegiate record.

Diamond League: Mohammed Ahmed records best time of the season in the 5000m 💨

The Diamond League meet in Rome gave Olympic 5000m medallist Mohammed Ahmed an opportunity to continue to gear up for the World Athletics Championships next month. He ran a season best 12:55.84 to finish in fifth place.

Canadian distance runner Mohammed Ahmed competes in the first round of heats in the Men’s 5000m during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday, August 03, 2021. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Christabel Nettey also finished fifth in the women’s long jump (6.69m). In the men’s high jump, Django Lovett finished eighth after clearing 2.15m, while Lindsey Butterworth also placed eighth in the women’s 800m (1:59.93).

Diving: Huge medal haul in Calgary 💦

Team Canada did not disappoint the home fans at the FINA Grand Prix in Calgary. The young team took home ten medals on the weekend, including three gold medals during an eventful Saturday.

READ: Canada adds four medals in Grand Prix in Calgary

READ: Canada takes home six medals at Canada Cup in Calgary

BEAUTIFUL 🤩



Matt Cullen with a beauty that received a 10 from one of the judges 1️⃣0️⃣



WATCH: https://t.co/7TzBmRVqq6 pic.twitter.com/x87O6vUgU4 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) June 12, 2022

This was a chance for the team to get some international competition experience ahead of the FINA World Championships. The diving events get underway in Budapest on June 26.

Karate: Silver for Nolet in Cairo

Lily-Rose Nolet captured silver in the women’s kumite +68kg division at the Karate 1 Series A event in Cairo, coming up short against home country favourite Habiba Helmy of Egypt in the final.