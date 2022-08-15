Arnd Bronkhorst Photography

Weekend Roundup: Good showing for Foster at equestrian world championships

As summer rolls along, Team Canada athletes continue to look sharp on the international stage.

Among the highlights from the past week, another big win in 3×3 basketball and a national record by Marco Arop in a rarely run track race.

Here’s a quick look at what you might have missed:

Equestrian: Foster & Figor show their stuff 🏇

Tiffany Foster and her horse Figor achieved a great result at the 2022 FEI World Equestrian Championships in Herning, Denmark as they finished 12th in the individual jumping event. They were the only Canadians to advance to the individual jumping final which featured the top 25 riders from the first three days of competition.

Foster had been part of an all-female Canadian jumping team — along with Erynn Ballard, Amy Millar, and Beth Underhill — that finished 10th in the team event. That left them a few spots shy of qualifying a Canadian jumping team for Paris 2024 in their first qualification opportunity.

3×3 Basketball: Golden Girls 🏀

The team of Kacie Bosch, Paige Crozon, Katherine Plouffe and Michelle Plouffe took home the title at the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series event in Bucharest, Romania

Canada defeated Italy by a score of 21-10 in the final, with Crozon’s step-back two-point shot serving as the game winner. It was their second straight tournament win after having won the series stop in Edmonton.

Beach Volleyball: Bukovec/Wilkerson bow out to world #1 ☀️

Sophie Bukovec and Brandie Wilkerson made it to the quarterfinals of the Volleyball World Elite 16 Beach Pro Tour in Hamburg, Germany. After wins in four of their first five matches, the Canadian duo ran up against the number one-ranked duo in the world in Brazil’s Barbara Seixas and Carol Solberg.

Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec 🇨🇦 improve to 3-0 in Germany after defeating Switzerland 2-1



Check out some of the top moments of the game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AmoCQ6IUgG — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 12, 2022

Tennis: Dabrowski reaches doubles semifinals in Toronto 🎾

Gabriela Dabrowski and her doubles partner Giuliana Olmos had another productive showing in what has been a great year for the pair. They couldn’t take home the championship on Dabrowski’s home soil, however, as they lost in straight sets to American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and New Zealand’s Ella Perez in the semifinals of the Canadian Open.

In the men’s singles tournament in Montreal, Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals before bowing out to Denmark’s Casper Rudd 6-1, 6-2.

Athletics: Canadian record broken in rare race

There’s a new Canadian record in the men’s 1000m after Marco Arop ran it in 2:14.35 at the Diamond League meet in Monaco. He finished with the silver medal. The previous national record of 2:16.52 was set by Nate Brannen in 2012.

Marco Arop ran to a silver medal in the 1000m at the Diamond League stop in Monaco 🥈



Arop did it in a new NATIONAL RECORD time of 2:14.35 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/gApAFbb692 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 14, 2022

Aaron Brown finished fifth in the 200m in Monaco in a time of 20.23 seconds.

Track Cycling: Huge medal haul at Pan Am Champs 🚴‍♀️

Team Canada was simply unstoppable at the Pan American Championships as they took home 23 medals. Among the highlights was Kelsey Mitchell winning gold in the sprint and keirin as well as in the team sprint with Lauriane Genest and Sarah Orban. Genest also claimed silver in the keirin behind her teammate.

Road Cycling: Houle and Jackson rule the roads of Northern Europe

Coming off his historic performance at the Tour de France, Hugo Houle finished second in the general classification at the four-stage Arctic Race of Norway. He made his move up the standings on Saturday when he finished third in the third stage.

Alison Jackson finished with the green jersey as the points classification winner at the six-stage Tour of Scandinavia.