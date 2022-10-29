Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Short track: Dubois takes silver in the 1500m, mixed relay grabs bronze

Team Canada kicked off the ISU Speed Skating World Cup season in Montreal with two medals, including a silver from Steven Dubois in the 1500-metre race.

In the same event Dubois won an Olympic silver eight months prior, Dubois once again raced to silver with a time of 2:14.32 in a photo finsh.

WHAT A FINISH BY @stevendubois3

He wins🥈 in the 1500m 🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/k7prIp5wia — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) October 29, 2022

Korea’s Ji Won Park narrowly escaped with a gold, racing to a time of 2:14.152. He was joined on the podium by teammate Kyung Hwan Hong who raced to bronze with a time of 2:14.313.

Canada also took home bronze in the mixed relay. The team of Rikki Doak, Mathieu Pelletier, Felix Roussel, and Courtney Sarault raced to a time of 2:41.066. Korea (2:39.586) and Belgium (2:41.025) rounded out the podium.

In other results, Jordan Pierre-Gilles just missed the podium in the 1000m, finishing fourth; while Pascal Dion placed sixth in the 1500m. On the woman’s side Rikki Doak finished fifth in the 1000m final, and Claudia Gagnon finished 7th in the 1500m.

Action continues tomorrow, with the first final taking place in the 500m event at 3:30 p.m.