Brendan Mackay crowned world champion in men’s halfpipe

By Sydney Wray

It was a successful day in Bakuriani, Georgia at the FIS Freeski World Championships where Team Canada took home three medals.

Mackay clinches gold medal in men’s halfpipe final

Brendan Mackay topped the podium in the men’s halfpipe final on Saturday after scoring 97.25, one-and-a-half points ahead of Finland’s Jon Sallinen who finished with the silver. Joining them on the podium was American, Alex Ferreira.

Fellow Canadian, Simon d’Artois narrowly missed the podium, finishing in fourth with a score of 92.00.

Karker claims bronze in women’s halfpipe final

On the women’s side, Rachael Karker captured the bronze medal in the women’s halfpipe final with a score of 92.25. She landed on the podium with American Hanna Faulhaber who captured gold and Zoe Akin of Great Britain, the silver.

Amy Fraser finished in fifth and Dillan Glennie in eighth.

Oldham is bronze in women’s freeski big air

Megan Oldham will also be adding some hardware to her collection after capturing the bronze medal in the women’s freeski big air final. Her score of 174.00 landed her on the third step of the podium, behind Norway’s Sandra Eie (175.00) and France’s Tess Ledeux (186.75).

This comes as the 21-year-old won her second straight world championship medal in ski slopestyle, taking silver in Bakuriani on Tuesday.

READ: Megan Oldham soars to ski slopestyle silver at world championships

