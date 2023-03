AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Double podium weekend at Short Track World Championships for Dubois

Steven Dubois claimed his first two career individual distance World Championship medals in consecutive days at the ISU World Short Track Championships in Seoul, Korea.

After a silver in the 500m on Saturday, Dubois took home bronze in the 1000m, capping a six medal weekend for Team Canada speed skaters.

One more win on home soil for Park Ji Won ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท as he speeds to 1000m World gold ahead of Stijn Desmet ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช and Steven Dubois ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ



Comment with ๐Ÿ’™ to congratulate him! #ShortTrackSkating #WorldShortTrack pic.twitter.com/mg5i9YT6ew — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) March 12, 2023

Courtney Sarault was the other individual recipient of a medal on Sunday, as she raced to bronze in the 1000m. Her teammate Claudia Gagnon finished just one spot behind her.

โ€œYesterday did not go very well for me in the 1500m, so I have to regroup today to try and make something happen in the 1000m,” she told Speed Skating. “I raced a good race and was in the position that I wanted to be in…I just didnโ€™t have the legs at the end.โ€

Xandra Velzeboer ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ strikes again! The World 500m champion adds the 1000m ๐Ÿ† to her tally as she beats Minjeong Choi ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท and Courtney Sarault ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ in an exciting final ๐Ÿ‘



Olympic 1000m champ Suzanne Schulting ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ finished fifth after receiving a penalty #WorldShortTrack pic.twitter.com/8AMA00fv52 — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) March 12, 2023

The final World Championship medal came in the women’s 3000m relay as the team of Kim Boutin, Claudia Gagnon, Courtney Sarault, and Renee Marie Steenge claimed bronze behind Netherlands (gold) and Korea (silver).

Team Canada concludes a successful 2022-23 season with six World Championship medals, and 37 World Cup medals across six competitions, including 15 gold, 15 silver and 7 bronze.

Dubois silver highlights three medal day on Saturday

Team Canada came away with three medals on the first day of the ISU World Short Track Championships in Seoul, Korea.

The day’s best performance came courtesy of Steven Dubois who won silver in the men’s 500m. Dubois finished just six tenths shorts of first place behind Italy’s Pietro Sighel.

WHAT A FINAL ๐Ÿคฏ



We're still buzzing with excitement ๐Ÿ‘€๐Ÿ™ƒ



Pietro Sighel ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น is your 2023 World 500m champ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ† #ShortTrackSkating #WorldShortTrack pic.twitter.com/M9PfvSdtgC — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) March 11, 2023

The silver is Duboisโ€™ first career World Championship medal in an individual distance. He becomes the first Canadian to win a World Championship medal in the 500m since Charles Hamelin won bronze in 2014.

Dubois also crossed the line in silver medal position of the menโ€™s 1500m, but was penalized and disqualified for making contact with Dutch skater Jens van โ€˜T Wout while making a pass midway through the race. The silver lining for Canada: the penalty moved Pascal Dion from fourth to third place, as Dion will now take home a World Championship bronze.

On the women’s side, Kim Boutin won bronze in the 1500m race. It’s her third career World Championship medal in the distance, having captured silver in 2019 and 2022.