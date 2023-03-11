AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Double podium weekend at Short Track World Championships for Dubois

Steven Dubois claimed his first two career individual distance World Championship medals in consecutive days at the ISU World Short Track Championships in Seoul, Korea.

After a silver in the 500m on Saturday, Dubois took home bronze in the 1000m, capping a six medal weekend for Team Canada speed skaters.

One more win on home soil for Park Ji Won 🇰🇷 as he speeds to 1000m World gold ahead of Stijn Desmet 🇧🇪 and Steven Dubois 🇨🇦



Comment with 💙 to congratulate him! #ShortTrackSkating #WorldShortTrack pic.twitter.com/mg5i9YT6ew — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) March 12, 2023

Courtney Sarault was the other individual recipient of a medal on Sunday, as she raced to bronze in the 1000m. Her teammate Claudia Gagnon finished just one spot behind her.

“Yesterday did not go very well for me in the 1500m, so I have to regroup today to try and make something happen in the 1000m,” she told Speed Skating. “I raced a good race and was in the position that I wanted to be in…I just didn’t have the legs at the end.”

Xandra Velzeboer 🇳🇱 strikes again! The World 500m champion adds the 1000m 🏆 to her tally as she beats Minjeong Choi 🇰🇷 and Courtney Sarault 🇨🇦 in an exciting final 👏



Olympic 1000m champ Suzanne Schulting 🇳🇱 finished fifth after receiving a penalty #WorldShortTrack pic.twitter.com/8AMA00fv52 — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) March 12, 2023

The final World Championship medal came in the women’s 3000m relay as the team of Kim Boutin, Claudia Gagnon, Courtney Sarault, and Renee Marie Steenge claimed bronze behind Netherlands (gold) and Korea (silver).

Team Canada concludes a successful 2022-23 season with six World Championship medals, and 37 World Cup medals across six competitions, including 15 gold, 15 silver and 7 bronze.

Dubois silver highlights three medal day on Saturday

Team Canada came away with three medals on the first day of the ISU World Short Track Championships in Seoul, Korea.

The day’s best performance came courtesy of Steven Dubois who won silver in the men’s 500m. Dubois finished just six tenths shorts of first place behind Italy’s Pietro Sighel.

WHAT A FINAL 🤯



We're still buzzing with excitement 👀🙃



Pietro Sighel 🇮🇹 is your 2023 World 500m champ 👏🏆 #ShortTrackSkating #WorldShortTrack pic.twitter.com/M9PfvSdtgC — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) March 11, 2023

The silver is Dubois’ first career World Championship medal in an individual distance. He becomes the first Canadian to win a World Championship medal in the 500m since Charles Hamelin won bronze in 2014.

Dubois also crossed the line in silver medal position of the men’s 1500m, but was penalized and disqualified for making contact with Dutch skater Jens van ‘T Wout while making a pass midway through the race. The silver lining for Canada: the penalty moved Pascal Dion from fourth to third place, as Dion will now take home a World Championship bronze.

On the women’s side, Kim Boutin won bronze in the 1500m race. It’s her third career World Championship medal in the distance, having captured silver in 2019 and 2022.