World Cup snowboard cross in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., has been postponed because of warm temperatures and lack of snow. Canada's Eliot Grondin celebrates his silver medal in men's snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Thursday, February 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean KilpatrickTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Eliot Grondin races to gold at snowboard cross World Cup

By Chloe Morrison

Two-time Olympic medallist Eliot Grondin claims his first victory of the season at the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort in Beaupré, Quebec.

First in qualifying the day before, Grondin led the grand final from start to end, but it took a spectacular photo finish to determine the winner.

Grondin posted a time of 55.98 seconds in the big final to secure top prize. Austrian Jakob Dusek finished with a time of 56.04 for the silver medal and Spain’s Lucas Eguibar (56.56) rounded out the podium with bronze.

Grondin had previously won his round of 16 and quarterfinals before finishing in second behind Eguibar during the semifinals.

Evan Bichon was the next best Canadian, posting 58.31 to finish 12th overall.

This is Grondin’s second World Cup medal of the season. He started the season by capturing the bronze medal in the men’s competition at Les Deux Alpes in France. With today’s result he sits in fourth position in overall World Cup standings.

The season concludes on Sunday in Mont-Sainte-Anne with the final snowboard cross World Cup competition.

