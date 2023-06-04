Beach Volleyball World

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson win bronze at Ostrava Elite16 beach volleyball event

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are heading home from the Ostrava Elite16 beach volleyball tournament with their first international medal as a team.

The Canadian duo left nothing to chance against the Swiss team of Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli, winning in straight sets of 21-16, 21-14, to secure bronze in Sunday’s third-place draw.

“The teams here are elite calibre, but we’ve been working very hard,” Wilkerson said in a post-match interview. “We have an amazing team [and] an amazing coach, so every game we were focused and we had our eye on the prize.”

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson in semifinals of the Ostrava Elite16 beach volleyball tournament on Sunday June 4, 2023.

The Toronto athletes, who joined forces in late October in a quest for a medal at Paris 2024, are playing in just their third tournament together.

They went undefeated at the tournament until their semifinal match to Americans Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil (19-21, 23-21, 15-13).

Previously in their quarterfinal match, the Canadians topped Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth of the United States 2-1 (21-19, 13-21, 15-12).