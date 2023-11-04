THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Dubois clinches gold as Canadians secure five medals at the ISU Four Continents Championships

After consecutive weekends in Montreal for the ISU World Cup, short track speed skaters headed to nearby Laval for the third edition of the ISU Four Continents Championships. Canadians secured a total of five medals on Saturday, including two double podiums.

Steven Dubois and Jordan Pierre-Gilles completed a double podium for Team Canada during the men’s 500m final, claiming gold (40.149) and silver (40.183), respectively. American Andrew Heo completed the podium with bronze (40.299).

Dubois also landed on the podium with the silver medal in the 1500m final. His time of 2:33.228 put him behind Korea’s Park Ji Won (2:33.158) but ahead of Kim Gun Woo (2:33.324).

Courtney Sarault and Danaé Blais shared the women’s 1500m podium. Racing to a time of 2:26.657, Sarault landed on the second step of the podium. Blais’ time of 2:26.765 was good for the bronze medal. American Kristen Santos-Griswold finished with the gold medal and a time of 2:26.191.

Short track speed skating continues through Sunday at the ISU Four Continents Championships.

