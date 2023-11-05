Speed Skating Canada

Canada takes home six more medals at ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships

After already securing five medals during Saturday’s action at the third edition of the ISU Four Continents Championships in Laval, Canadians secured six more medals on Sunday, including two golds and another double podium.

William Dandjinou secured gold in the men’s 1000m event, edging out Korea’s Park Ji Won and Japan’s Yui Matsubayashi. Dandjinou finished the event with a time of 1:28.338, while Park claimed silver in 1:28.664 and Matsubayashi finished with the bronze medal with a time of 1:28.939.

In the mixed relay event, Steven Dubois skated to the gold medal for Canada as he anchored the team of Florence Brunelle, Dandjinou and Courtney Sarault with a time of 2:39.752, ahead of the United States who finished with a silver medal in a time of 2:40.243, and China who rounded out the podium skating to bronze with a time of 2:40.306.

In the women’s 3000m relay event, Danaé Blais crossed the finish line to give Canada a time of 4:14.513, topping the podium alongside Brunelle, Sarault and Cynthia Mascitto. Canada edged out Japan who took silver with a time of 4:14.567, and Kazakhstan who finished with the bronze medal in a time of 4:16.200.

Sarault and Blais once again shared the podium, this time in the women’s 1000m event. In a time of 1:29.208, Sarault again found herself on the second step of the podium, with Blais securing another bronze medal with a time of 1:30.613. American Kristen Santos-Griswold claimed another gold medal, finishing with a time of 1:28.706.

The men’s 5000m relay team comprised of Dubois, Dandjinou, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Jérôme Courtemanche finished with the bronze medal to conclude the Four Continents Championships. The Canadians narrowly missed gold, finishing in a time of 7:13.556 behind Korea, who topped the podium with a time of 7:13.143, and China who claimed silver with a time of 7:13.463.

Canada’s 11 medals top the seven they secured last weekend at the second ISU World Cup in Montreal.