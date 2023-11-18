FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Ivanie Blondin of Canada celebrates her second place finish in the women's mass start competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntoshTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Team Canada claims silver in women’s team sprint at Beijing World Cup

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

In their first race together this season, Brooklyn McDougall, Ivanie Blondin and Maddison Pearman secured the silver medal in the women’s team sprint event at the ISU Long Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Beijing, China. This is the second World Cup competition of the season.

Overcoming a slow start, the trio finished the three-lap sprint with a time of 1:28.76 to secure their spot on the podium. They finished 1.02 seconds behind the gold medalists from the Netherlands (1:27.74). Poland completed the podium in the bronze medal position (1:29.09).

“We are very happy with the first Team Sprint of the season! It was a great race to build off for the remaining World Cups this season.” Brooklyn McDougall told Speed Skating Canada following the race.

In other results on Sunday, Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann finished the women’s 3000m event in fourth (4:09.51) and fifth (4:09.84) position, respectively.

This concludes the long track World Cup action from Beijing. Speed skaters head to Stavanger, Norway from December 1-6, 2023, for the third of six World Cup events this season.

Blondin and Maltais scored a Canadian double podium in the women’s mass start event

Ivanie Blondin (8:37.58) and Valérie Maltais (8:37.74) took second and third place respectively on Saturday in Beijing. This is only the second time that two Canadians have reached the podium together at this distance during a World Cup.

Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands was the only skater faster with a time of 8:24.71.

Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada

Both Blondin and Maltais claimed a silver in the team pursuit last weekend in Obihiro, Japan. For Blondin, it’s the third medal of the early World Cup season as she also claimed gold in the mass start last weekend.

On the men’s side, Laurent Dubreuil made an appearance on the podium after winning the silver medal in the 500m-2 event. Dubreuil couldn’t catch Japan’s Wataru Morishige, who won his second 500m race in as many days, finishing 0.12 seconds ahead of the Canadian. Japan’s Yuma Murakami finished third.

In the men’s 5000m, Ted-Jan Bloemen narrowly missed the podium with a fourth place finish and a time of 6:16.89, which was 1.47 seconds behind third place.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Maddison Pearman

Maddison Pearman competed in her first senior international event at the inaugural Four Continents Championships in 2020 where she won…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Speed Skating – Long Track

Long track speed skating is considered the fastest human-powered sport in the sport, with skaters reaching speeds of more than…

Speed Skating – Short Track

Short track speed skating takes place on a 111.12m oval which is marked on an international-sized ice rink. The smaller…

Canoe/Kayak – Sprint

The Olympic canoe/kayak sprint program became gender equal at Tokyo 2020 with the addition of women’s canoe events. Men and…

View all sports