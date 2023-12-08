Mateusz Kielpinski (FIS)

Kingsbury tops moguls podium at FIS Freestyle World Cup in Sweden

Mikaël Kingsbury is back atop the podium with a win in men’s moguls at the FIS Freestyle World Cup in Idre Fjäll, Sweden on Friday.

The Canadian legend scored 85.02 points to take the victory. He was joined on the podium by American Nick Page, who took silver with 79.55 points, and bronze medallist Filip Gravenfors of Sweden with 79.53 points.

Kingsbury began his season campaign last weekend with a bronze medal performance at the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland. A track record like Kingsbury’s means a third-place finish leaves some dissatisfaction and a fire for the next race where he did not disappoint.

Before winning the six-man super final, Kingsbury had also been the top scorer in the first final round.

Kingsbury has long established himself as the “King of Moguls.” Along with his three Olympic medals, over his 137 World Cup starts throughout his career, he has climbed onto the podium 117 times and has 81 career victories, making him truly a champion of consistency.

He has a chance to add to those GOAT numbers on Saturday when the first dual moguls event of the season takes place on the Swedish slope.