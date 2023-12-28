FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Sumemr McIntosh swims butterfly strokeSwimming Canada/Ian MacNicol
Swimming Canada/Ian MacNicol

Summer McIntosh earns CP athlete of the year honour

By flafleur

Summer McIntosh has been awarded the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as the 2020 Canadian Press Female Athletes of the Year.

“I’m very honoured to have it and it’s just really cool,” McIntosh said of the award.

The 17-year-old athlete became a double world champion for the second year in a row, defending her titles in the 200m butterfly and the 400m individual medley at the World Aquatics Championships held in Fukuoka, Japan.

READ: Summer McIntosh crowned world champion in the 400m medley for second consecutive year

The Toronto native also added two bronze medals to her collection in the 200m freestyle and the 4x100m medley relay.

The youngster also lowered a few world record marks in the past year, namely those in the 400m individual medley and the 400m freestyle. However, the latter is now held by Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.

READ: Summer McIntosh breaks second world record in five-day span at Canadian Swimming Trials

She concluded her year by ending Katie Ledecky’s almost invincibility on American soil in the 400m freestyle, surpassing her by more than two seconds at the U.S. Open in Greensboro, N.C.

“What I’m most proud of is just how much I’ve learned about myself and kind of how much I’ve gained from each experience,” McIntosh said. “Going into big meets like a world championship, I don’t really have exact expectations of myself especially when it comes to placement or medals, but I definitely tried to just reach my full potential in each one of my races and I think I did that for the most part.”

READ: Summer McIntosh makes its back-to-back world titles in 200m butterfly

After participating in her first Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020, McIntosh will be seeking her first medal next summer at Paris 2024.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Summer McIntosh

Over the course of her young career, Summer McIntosh has broken more than 50 Canadian Age Group records.

Phyllis Dewar

Canadian swimmer Phyllis Dewar was a member of the 4x100m freestyle relay team that finished fourth at the 1936 Olympic…

Penny Oleksiak

With seven Olympic medals, Penny Oleksiak is Canada's all-time most decorated Olympian. 

View all athletes

Related Sports

Swimming

Swimming at Paris 2024 Venue: Paris La Défense Arena (pool events), Pont Alexandre III (open water events) Competition Dates: Pool...

Athletics

The 48 athletics events are the most of any sport on the Olympic program. All are contested separately by men…

Diving

Olympic diving uses two types of boards: 3m springboard and 10m platform. There are individual and synchronized events for both…

View all sports