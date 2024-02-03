Miha Matavz/FIS

Grondin completes the double in Gudauri

Eliot Grondin secured his second victory of the weekend at the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup held in Gudauri, Georgia.

This marks his fourth victory in five events this season.

After winning his first three elimination rounds, the double Olympic medalist at Beijing 2022 prevailed in the final run over Australia’s Cameron Bolton and Italy’s Omar Visintin.

The other Canadian in the final, Liam Moffatt, finished just off the podium in fourth place.

Eliot Grondin's on fire in #Gudauri, clinching another win! 🔥🙌🏻 The big final saw a nail-biting battle for 2nd and 3rd between Cam Bolton and Omar Visintin, ending in a thrilling photo finish. What a race! Congrats all!#fissnowboard pic.twitter.com/QjZ4wgJmhP — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) February 4, 2024

“I missed the start a bit, and I think it was a good thing,” commented Grondin after his victory. “I took advantage of the draft, built up speed behind Bolton, and he left the right side wide open after turn number 3, so I took my chance and managed to hold on until the end. The course was long, and I knew I had time to catch up.”

The Canadian also managed to hold on the day before by winning the first event ahead of Bolton and Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle.

In Gudauri's men's #SBX race, Canada's Eliot Grondin dominated, bagging his 2nd straight win by leading from start to finish! 🏂 In a tight race for 2nd, Australia's Cameron Bolton edged out Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle, marking his first podium since 2022.

Congrats to all! pic.twitter.com/d1kbGUZUaf — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) February 3, 2024

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished this weekend,” explained the 22-year-old. “It’s incredible. Yesterday [Saturday], I took the time to analyze my race to see what I could improve to be better today because the second race is always the hardest. This morning, when I woke up, I was super calm.”

Grondin continues to widen the gap in the overall standings of the discipline, as his 200 points earned this weekend bring his total to 460. He now holds a lead of 188 points over Haemmerle.

The snowboarders will now head to Sierra Nevada, Spain, from March 1st to 3rd. Two events will once again be on the schedule for both men and women.