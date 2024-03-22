THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian ski cross athletes find podium at Ski Cross World Cup in Idre Fjäll

Three Canadians found the podium on Friday at the final FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

Brittany Phelan and India Sherret punched a 1-2 finish in the women’s race, just one week after the two of them, plus Marielle Thompson, swept the podium at the World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland. It was Canada’s first podium sweep in a women’s ski cross World Cup in 14 years. For Friday’s event, Phelan and Sherret were joined on the podium by Saskja Lack of Switzerland.

The win marks Phelan’s second-ever World Cup gold, with the first occurring in February of this year. She has 19 career podiums.

Thompson finished in fifth on Friday, winning the small final. She remains at the top of the women’s overall standings, with her eyes set on the Crystal Globe that will be awarded at the end of the weekend. Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France sits behind her, followed by Phelan.

On the men’s side, Reece Howden raced to the bronze medal position behind David Mobaerg of Sweden and Simone Deromedis of Italy. Mobaerg leads the overall men’s standing, followed by Alex Fiva of Switzerland, and then Howden.

The athletes have one final chance to snag points during the final races on Saturday.