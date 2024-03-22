FR
Olympic.ca Logo
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian ski cross athletes find podium at Ski Cross World Cup in Idre Fjäll

By Caela Fenton

Three Canadians found the podium on Friday at the final FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

Brittany Phelan and India Sherret punched a 1-2 finish in the women’s race, just one week after the two of them, plus Marielle Thompson, swept the podium at the World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland. It was Canada’s first podium sweep in a women’s ski cross World Cup in 14 years. For Friday’s event, Phelan and Sherret were joined on the podium by Saskja Lack of Switzerland.

The win marks Phelan’s second-ever World Cup gold, with the first occurring in February of this year. She has 19 career podiums.

Thompson finished in fifth on Friday, winning the small final. She remains at the top of the women’s overall standings, with her eyes set on the Crystal Globe that will be awarded at the end of the weekend. Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France sits behind her, followed by Phelan.

On the men’s side, Reece Howden raced to the bronze medal position behind David Mobaerg of Sweden and Simone Deromedis of Italy. Mobaerg leads the overall men’s standing, followed by Alex Fiva of Switzerland, and then Howden.

The athletes have one final chance to snag points during the final races on Saturday.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

India Sherret

trending

In her first year of ski cross racing, India Sherret represented Canada at the 2012 Winter Youth Olympic Games in…

Jared Schmidt

Jared Schmidt began competing internationally in ski cross in 2017, which included an appearance at the FIS Junior World Championships

View all athletes

Related Sports

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

Nordic Combined

Nordic combined incorporates ski jumping and cross-country skiing. It is the last sport on the Olympic program that is contested…

Biathlon

Incorporating cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, there are eleven biathlon events on the Olympic program which can be divided into…

View all sports