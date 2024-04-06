Curling Canada/Steve Seixeiro

Team Canada is going for gold at the Men’s World Curling Championship

Team Canada will play in the final of the World Men’s Curling Championship in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. On Saturday, Team Gushue locked up a 9-4 victory over Scotland in eight ends.

Canada, represented by Team Gushue — skip Brad Gushue, vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden, lead Geoff Walker, and alternate Kyle Doering — improves their record to 9-2 and will face Sweden to win the world title. It will be a final with a taste of revenge for Team Gushue, who fell to Sweden 6-5 during the preliminary phase.

Wins for 🇨🇦 and 🇸🇪 see them advance to tomorrow’s gold medal game 🔥#curling #WMCC pic.twitter.com/wFWmBbygy8 — World Curling (@worldcurling) April 6, 2024

Gushue has made it to the championship game every time he’s represented Canada at the World Curling Championship.

Facing Scotland, currently ranked second in the world, the Canadians played a solid game. Getting off to a sharp start with two in the first end. In the second, Scottish Bruce Mouat had a tap of his own for two, making it a 2-2 game heading into the third end. Blanking the third end, the Scottish stole one in the fourth end. In the fifth, Canada was sitting with two but was forced to a single bringing it back to a tie at 3-3.

Bringing the pressure, Canada took advantage of an error from their opponents to make a move in the sixth end. After a tight start to the match, Scottish captain Bruce Mouat attempted to take the lead, but his last stone came up short. The Canadians stole three points to take complete control in a stunning turn of events. Leading 6-4, Team Gushue added three more points in the 8th end to confirm their victory.

In the other semifinal match, Sweden dominated Italy 5-1.

Canada will attempt to win their first world title since 2017. In five world championship appearances together, Gushue, Nichols, and Walker have never missed the playoffs. They collected silver medals in 2018, 2022, and 2023, which was their first season with Harnden.

READ: Team Canada advances to playoffs at World Men’s Curling Championship

By securing their spot in the top six, Team Gushue have also booked themselves a spot in the four-player Canadian Curling Trials that will take place in November 2025 and will determine who will be Team Canada in men’s curling at Milano Cortina 2026. The results from this year’s worlds will be combined with those at next year’s worlds to decide the first eight countries to earn Olympic qualification.

In five world championship appearances together, Gushue, Nichols and Walker have never been excluded from the playoffs. They won the gold medal in 2017, the last world title Canada won in men’s curling. Silver medals followed in 2018, 2022 and 2023, which was Harnden’s first season with Team Gushue.