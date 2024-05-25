AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Camryn Rogers sets Diamond League record in hammer throw

Camryn Rogers captured the gold medal in the hammer throw during the fifth stop of the Diamond League which took place Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, breaking the circuit record in the process.

After securing a bronze medal in Los Angeles last weekend, Rogers took first place with a throw of 77.76 meters, her best distance of the season and a Diamond League record. The reigning world champion beat her American rival DeAnna Price by more than a meter, the latter having thrown 76.74 meters on her second attempt.

The podium was completed by fellow American Brooke Andersen who threw for a distance of 76.34 meters.

The other Canadian in action in the hammer throw, Jillian Weir, finished eighth with a throw of 66.94 meters.

In the 200m, Aaron Brown finished sixth with a time of 20.47 seconds. Brown has already booked his ticket to Paris 2024 with the Canadian men’s 4x100m relay team, qualifying earlier this month at the World Athletics World Relay Championships.

Also in action for Team Canada, Anicka Newell placed sixth in the pole vault, failing to clear the height of 4.43 meters after successfully jumping 4.28 meters on her first attempt. As for Regan Yee, she finished fourteenth in the 3000m steeplechase, finishing the race in nine minutes and 26.12 seconds.

The Diamond League travels to Oslo, Norway, on May 30, 2024 for the sixth stage of the season.