Team Canada table tennis contingent is stacked with experience

Few teams can draw from the experience of a five-time Olympian, but at Paris 2024, Team Canada’s table tennis squad will be able to, thanks to veteran competitor Mo Zhang.

At 35-years-old, Zhang has represented Canada at each Olympic Summer Games since Beijing 2008. At her debut Games, Zhang finished 49th after being eliminated in the first round of the women’s singles tournament. By Tokyo 2020, she had worked herself into the top 10, finishing ninth in both the women’s singles and mixed doubles events. Zhang’s performance in the women’s singles tournament matched Canada’s best ever Olympic result in the event.

Zhang is an eight-time medallist at the Pan Am Games, including two from her fifth and most recent appearance at Santiago 2023, where she took home two bronze medals, one in women’s singles, and another in mixed doubles with Eugene Wang.

Mo Zhang of Canada competes against Amy Wang of the United States in the Women’s Singles Table Tennis quarterfinals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

“I’m very happy that I can play in my fifth Olympic Games. It’s an honour to be competing in the Olympics with other top Canadian athletes.” said Zhang. “I’m excited about the Opening Ceremony on the Seine, and also having an audience at these Games. I hope we play well in every game without any regrets, and I hope we can play to our highest level.”

Wang is not far off from Zhang in terms of Olympic appearances. The 38-year-old is set to compete in his fourth Olympic Games this summer. He first competed at London 2012 mere weeks after receiving his Canadian citizenship. Along with the mixed doubles bronze with Zhang in Santiago, Wang also secured bronze in men’s singles and a silver medal in the men’s team event.

Paris 2024 will be the first Olympic Games since London 2012 for which Canada will field a men’s team.

Edward Ly competes in a singles match during the men’s team table tennis final at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. (Javier Vergara/ Santiago 2023 via Photosport)

Making his Olympic debut will be 21-year-old Edward Ly, who was part of the silver medal-winning squad in Santiago. He will also compete in the men’s singles along with Wang.

Jeremy Hazin will round out Team Canada, making his second Olympic appearance. Hazin became Canada’s youngest men’s singles national champion ever when he won the title in 2017 at age 17. He also made history at age 13 when he became the youngest Canadian player to ever compete at the senior ITTF World Championships.

Table tennis will take place July 27 to August 10 at the South Paris Arena 4.

Team Canada Table Tennis Athletes at Paris 2024:

Jeremy Hazin (Richmond Hill, Ont.)

Edward Ly (Lachine, Que.)

Eugene Wang (Aurora, Ont.)

Mo Zhang (Vancouver, B.C.)