Team Canada men’s volleyball team ready to smash it in Paris

Twelve Canadian men’s volleyball players are ready to show the world what they’re made of at Paris 2024.

Team Canada secured their spot in a third straight Olympic tournament by finishing second in their pool at the FIVB Men’s Olympic Volleyball Qualifying Tournament, which took place in Xi’an China in October 2023.

The Canadian men enter the Olympic Games ranked ninth in the FIVB men’s volleyball world rankings. They have had recent success in the Volleyball Nations League, showing themselves to be capable competitors. At the tournament played throughout the end of May and into late June, the team finished the three-week preliminary phase in fifth place, advancing to the quarterfinals where they were eliminated by Japan, who went on to place second overall.

Team Canada is led by captain Nick Hoag. Paris 2024 will mark a third Olympic appearance for Hoag, who debuted at Rio 2016 as the youngest member of the men’s volleyball team.

Team Canada’s Nick Hoag celebrates against the Islamic Republic of Iran in Men’s Volleyball during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Photo by Stephen Hosier/COC

“It is always a great experience and every time it feels like a new one, too,” said Hoag. “We also have a very different team than the last two Olympics. Not only because of the several players retiring but also because volleyball has also evolved so much. It’s the highest level of volleyball in the world so it’ll be interesting to see how we perform outside of the recent Volleyball Nations League competition. It is also very exciting to see all these new players coming into such a big tournament and perform at such a high level. As in the previous two Games, our objective is nothing less than a medal.”

Stephen Maar, Arthur Szwarc and Lucas Van Berkel will also return from the Tokyo 2020 team. Maar finished third overall in scoring in the 2024 Volleyball Nations League. Eight athletes will make their Olympic debut: Luke Herr, Brodie Hofer, Xander Ketrzynski, Eric Loeppky, Justin Lui, Fynn McCarthy, Brett Walsh and Danny Demyanenko.

Danny Demyanenko jumps to play the ball. Photo credit: Volleyball World

“I am incredibly honoured and thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Canada in the Paris 2024 Olympics. I am so proud of what our team has been able to accomplish, the group we have is truly remarkable, and we hope to let that shine through in Paris,” said Demyanenko. “Personally, this has been a lifelong dream that has fueled me through many ups and downs. Now, to finally represent Canada on the grandest stage, I hope to make Canada proud and inspire others to pursue their dreams and overcome the obstacles before them.”

Team Canada made it to the quarterfinals at the last two Olympic Games. Canada has competed in five Olympic men’s volleyball tournaments, with a best result of fourth at Los Angeles 1984. The fathers of Hoag and Ketryznski – Glenn and Alex – both played on Team Canada’s Olympic squad in 1984.

Canada will play in Pool A of the Paris 2024 Olympic tournament, alongside the host nation and defending champions of Team France, as well as Slovenia and Serbia. The indoor volleyball competition will begin on July 27 and take place at South Paris Arena 1.

Team Canada Men’s Volleyball Players at Paris 2024

Danny Demyanenko (Toronto, Ont.)

Luke Herr (Winnipeg, Man.)

Nick Hoag (Sherbrooke, Que.)

Brodie Hofer (Langley, B.C.)

Xander Ketrzynski (Toronto, Ont.)

Eric Loeppky (Steinbach, Man.)

Justin Lui (Pickering, Ont.)

Stephen Maar (Aurora, Ont.)

Fynn McCarthy ( Lake Country, B.C.)

Arthur Szwarc (Toronto, Ont.)

Lucas Van Berkel (Edmonton, Alta.)

Brett Walsh (Calgary, Alta.)