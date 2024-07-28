Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Canadian women qualify for artistic gymnastics team final for first time in 12 years

The energy was electric at the Bercy Arena in Paris for the women’s qualifications in artistic gymnastics. Canada, in subdivision 4, would begin their Paris 2024 Olympic quest on vault. A fortunate draw, allowing the Canadians to expel some pent up energy and nerves on a powerful and dynamic apparatus.

The only Canadian artistic gymnast in history to participate in four Olympic Games, 28-year-old Ellie Black stormed down the runway, stuck the landing on both of her vaults to post impressive scores, averaging 14.000 to get Team Canada on the board. That would eventually qualify her for the vault final to come later in the Games.

In spite of the high degree of difficulty and ankles heavily taped for increased stability, the veteran gymnast looked in command and confident as she landed each vault. Black had set the bar high for the team.

Team Canada’s Ava Stewart competes on the balance beam in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Competing in her third Olympics, vault specialist Shallon Olsen added to Canada’s impressive score by executing one of the more difficult vaults in the competition. Her two-vault average of 14.166 also got the 24-year-old into the vault final which will be held on August 3. It’s a familiar position for Olsen, she made it to the finals in vault at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Team Canada’s Cassie Lee competes on the balance beam in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

The second rotation put the team at the uneven bars. Showing nerves of steel in her Olympic debut, Cassie Lee swung into action first with a solid score (12.166). Next up, Black flew into an opening sequence up to the high bar, with one release element, she then pulled off her invention, “The Black” named after the four-time Olympian. Black would receive full difficulty value for the event scoring 14.166.

The balance beam, would prove to be the most challenging apparatus for Team Canada. Lee would once again be the lead off and again posted a solid performance, scoring 13.466. However, the remaining athletes’ beam routines, replete with high degrees of difficulty, were marred with foibles: Black, Ava Stewart and Aurelie Tran each fell during their respective routines. The less than stellar set of performance put the team’s chance of advancing to the finals in jeopardy. The final rotation on floor exercise meant Team Canada would require top three scores each above 12.633 to advance to the finals.

Black drew on her extensive Olympic experience and dazzled the crowd, including her brother and father in attendance, cheering her on, with a powerful floor performance. Despite the fall during her balance beam routine, her strong results in vault, uneven bars and floor exercise pushed her all-around score (54.766) high enough to place ninth and get her into the event final which on August 1.

Asked about her overall performance at Paris 2024 thus far, Black replied, “I’m really proud of my contribution to the team today. But as well I’m proud of each and every one of the team today. They all contributed, they came out there, we are united as a team.”

Lee also wowed the crowd with her floor routine and sealed the deal for Canada. The team ranked fifth with a score of 161.563, securing one of the eight spots in the team final to be held on July 30.

Black had a final message before the team headed to the Olympic Village for a well earned night’s rest.

“We are here to do gymnastics we are here to do our job and that’s what we are focused on. We are staying in our little bubble. We are really looking forward to what we can accomplish in the team finals.”