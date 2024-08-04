CP Photo/Adrian Wyld

Team Canada drops the hammer in athletics on Day 9

Ethan Katzberg’s gold in men’s hammer throw is Canada’s first medal in the event in 112 years. But it may not be the last one of Paris 2024.

Katzberg, the reigning world champion, bested the field with a 84.12m throw on Sunday. His gold medal is Canada’s first hammer throw medal since Stockholm 1912, and the nation’s first gold in a throwing event since St. Louis 1904.

“Our plan was to get a good one out in the first round. For it to be 84m, felt really good, definitely released some of the nerves. And then kind of after that, I still try to go for it,” said Katzberg. “But unfortunately, I just couldn’t go on tactically, but the first 84m felt really good.”

Fellow Canadian Rowan Hamilton also competed in the men’s final. He finished ninth with a best throw of 76.59m.

Camryn Rogers, of Canada, competes in the women’s hammer throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bernat Armangue

Also on Sunday, reigning women’s world champion Camryn Rogers punched her ticket to Tuesday’s final. She had a solid performance in qualifying, with her second throw of 74.69m standing as the second-best overall.

“I could not be more excited. It’s my second final,” said Rogers. “Now there is a lot of pressure, but that is a really awesome thing. I want to make some really far throws and enjoy my second Olympic final experience.”

She reached the final of Tokyo 2020 as a 22-year-old, and ultimately finished fifth. But the atmosphere at the Stade de France is a stark contrast from the Tokyo Games, which were held under pandemic restrictions.

“The crowds, the cheering, that’s what makes the Olympic experience so special, the huge amount of people we have here,” said Rogers. “It is surround-sound. I’ve never heard it like that before.”

Over on the track, there was disappointment for Andre De Grasse in the men’s 100m. The two-time Olympic bronze medallist in the event finished fifth in his semifinal heat with a time of 9.98 seconds.

“It was a tough run,” said De Grasse. “I definitely felt like I had a lot left in the tank, but I wasn’t able to show it today. It’s part of the game.”

Andre De Grasse, of Canada, looks up at the clock after competing in the men’s 100m semifinals at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Sunday Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

But all is not lost for De Grasse, who’s collected six Olympic medals across Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. He’ll be back in the 200m heats on Monday, looking to defend the gold medal he won in Tokyo.

“I’m grateful to be here, third Olympic Games,” he said. “It’s a dream come true for me, to be honest. I never thought I’d be here. Just excited to be here, got to keep my head up and get ready for the 200m.”

Audrey Leduc, fresh off besting her own Canadian record in the women’s 100m, was back at it in the 200m on Sunday. Her time of 22.88 was good for third in her heat and automatic qualification to Monday’s semifinal.

Jacqueline Madogo ran the 200m in 22.78, which was fourth fastest in her heat. She will also run on Monday in the repechage, hoping to join Leduc in the semifinal.

Savannah Sutherland ran the women’s 400m hurdles in 54.80, third in her heat. That was good enough to send her straight through to Tuesday’s semifinal.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, both Ceili McCabe and Regan Yee competed in the first round. McCabe’s time of 9:20.71 saw her fall just short of qualifying for the final. Yee finished with a time of 9:27.81.

Daniel Roberts, of the United States, Rafael Pereira, of Brazil, and Craig Thorne, of Canada, cross the finish in a men’s 400 meters round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Craig Thorne posted a time of 13.60, seventh best in his heat. He’ll move through to the repechage round on Tuesday.

Christopher Morales-Williams finished second in his heat in the men’s 400m with a time of 44.96, qualifying directly to Tuesday’s semifinal. Over in the semifinal of the men’s 1500m, Charles Philibert-Thibouto‘s time of 3:33.29 wasn’t enough to see him through to the final.