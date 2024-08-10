Day 16: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

Paris 2024 is coming to a close. Day 16 is the final day of competition at what has been a spectacular Olympic Games. Here are the final Team Canada athletes that you don’t want to miss out on.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Athletics

As is tradition, the marathon event will take place on the final day of competition at the Olympic Games. Paris 2024, however, will mark the first time that the women’s marathon, rather than the men’s marathon, will hold this historic final spot–an homage to the Paris Games being the first Olympic Games to achieve gender parity.

Team Canada will be represented in the event by Malindi Elmore, who made her Olympic debut 20 years ago as a middle-distance athlete. She returned to the Olympics as a marathoner at Tokyo 2020, where she secured a top-10 finish for Canada with a ninth place overall.

The marathon will start at 8:00 a.m. local time / 2:00 a.m. ET.

Malindi Elmore competes in the women’s marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo credit: Roger Sedres

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Track Cycling

Competition at the velodrome will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time / 5:00 a.m. ET. Maggie Coles-Lyster will compete in the women’s omnium, which includes four different races. James Hedgcock and Nick Wammes will compete in the quarterfinals of the men’s keirin, aiming to advance to the semifinals and then the final.

Kelsey Mitchell will compete in the women’s sprint 5th-8th classification.

Team Canada’s Tyler Rorke Nick Wammes, and James Hedgecock compete in Men’s Team Sprint cycling during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Closing Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony will take place at 9:00 p.m. local time / 3:00 p.m. ET. at Stade de France, the site of many of Team Canada’s medals over the course of the Games.

Check back with the Team Canada channels early Sunday morning to find out who will carry the Canadian flag!