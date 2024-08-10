Mark Blinch/COC

Silver for Marco Arop wraps up Day 15 in athletics for Team Canada

On the final full day of competition at Paris 2024, there were a few last hurrahs for Team Canada in athletics.

Marco Arop sprinted to silver in the men’s 800m final, Canada’s second medal on the track in as many days after gold in the men’s 4x100m relay on Friday.

The 25-year-old ran a time of 1:41.20, setting a new personal best and North American record. He had finished 14th in the event at Tokyo 2020. It is Canada’s first Olympic medal in the event in 60 years.

“I’m ecstatic right now, it’s a huge accomplishment,” said Arop. “I couldn’t have asked for a better race.”

Team Canada’s Marco Arop crosses the finish line to win a silver medal in men’s 800m at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

In the final race on the track at Stade de France, Canada competed in the women’s 4x400m relay final. The team of Zoe Sherar, Savannah Sutherland, Lauren Gale and Kyra Constantine finished sixth in a time of 3:22.01.

“I think we all ran a really strong race,” said Constantine, 26. “I’m happy that they trust me to continue being a part of this team and it’s something that I love to do.”

Earlier on in the day, first-time Olympian Thomas Fafard took part in the men’s 5000m final. The 25-year-old competed in a gigantic field, crossing the line in 13:49.69 for a 22nd-place finish.

Thomas Fafard competes in the men’s 5000m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

He admitted to being surprised to reach the final, but still came in with high hopes. Those were dashed when he tripped and sprained an ankle during the race.

“Obviously it was a hard race,” said Fafard. “But there’s a lot of positives of it. Just try to [let it] sink in and focus on the next few races.”

Two Canadians ran in one of the marquee events of the Olympics, the men’s marathon. Three-time Olympian Cameron Levins completed the course in 2:11:56 (36th place) while Olympic newcomer Rory Linkletter finished in 2:13:09 (47th).

Cameron Levins at the finish of the men’s marathon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

The final event of these Olympic Games will be the women’s marathon, featuring Malindi Elmore of Canada.