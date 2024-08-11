FR
Olympic.ca Logo

Day 16: What Team Canada did at Paris 2024

By Caela Fenton

That’s a wrap on competition at Paris 2024. It was an incredibly successful Olympic Games for Team Canada, who walked away with 27 medals in total — 9 gold, 7 silver, and 11 bronze.

Here’s what happened on the final day of competition:

Athletics

It’s tradition for the marathon to be on the final day of the Olympic Summer Games. Until this year, the men’s marathon has always taken place on the last day of competition. Paris 2024 refreshed this tradition by keeping the marathon on the final day, but this time giving the women’s race the position of honour–a fitting symbol for the first Olympic Games to achieve gender parity in athlete participation.

Malindi Elmore was Team Canada’s representative racing through the streets of Paris. The 44-year-old, who made her Olympic debut in the 1500m at Athens 2004, raced to 35th place in a time of 2:31.08. The winner, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, set a new Olympic record of 2:22.55.

Malindi Elmore raises her arms as she crosses the finish line
Team Canada’s Malindi Elmore competes in women’s marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC
Momentum - Listen to the new Team Canada podcast

Track Cycling

Maggie Coles-Lyster put up a valiant effort in the women’s omnium. She was in third place heading into the fourth and final race of the event after placing second in the scratch race, 10th in the tempo race, and third in the elimination race. But the closing points race is always ripe for movement in the standings as lower ranked riders can quickly make up ground by lapping the field and that is what happened. Coles-Lyster ended up in ninth place overall.

Maggie Coles-Lyster in blue jersey and red helmet hangs onto the side of the velodrome
Maggie Coles-Lyster competes in the omnium in track cycling at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Leah Hennel/COC)

James Hedgcock and Nick Wammes competed in the quarterfinals of the men’s kierin, each placing sixth in their heat. They did not advance to the semifinals.

Closing Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony for Paris 2024 took place at Stade de France, the site of several of Team Canada’s Olympic medals! The Canadian contingent was led into the ceremony by flag bearers Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg.

Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg hold the Canadian flag above their heads in front of the Eiffel Tower
Team Canada’s Summer McIntosh, left, and Ethan Katzberg pose in front of the Eiffel Tower at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

READ: Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg to serve as Team Canada’s flag bearers for Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Malindi Elmore

Having first made her name as a middle distance runner, Malindi Elmore put her name into the Canadian record books…

Rory Linkletter

Rory Linkletter first represented Canada internationally at the 2015 IAAF World Cross Country Championships in the U20 division

Claire Scheffel

Claire Scheffel first joined the senior national program in 2021 and made her debut at the World Aquatics Championships in...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Athletics

The 48 athletics events are the most of any sport on the Olympic program. All are contested separately by men…

Swimming

Swimming at Paris 2024 Venue: Paris La Défense Arena (pool events), Pont Alexandre III (open water events) Competition Dates: Pool...

Gymnastics – Trampoline

Olympic trampoline competition features individual events for men and women. Both begin with a qualifying round in which each gymnast…

View all sports