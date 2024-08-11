Day 16: What Team Canada did at Paris 2024

That’s a wrap on competition at Paris 2024. It was an incredibly successful Olympic Games for Team Canada, who walked away with 27 medals in total — 9 gold, 7 silver, and 11 bronze.

Here’s what happened on the final day of competition:

Athletics

It’s tradition for the marathon to be on the final day of the Olympic Summer Games. Until this year, the men’s marathon has always taken place on the last day of competition. Paris 2024 refreshed this tradition by keeping the marathon on the final day, but this time giving the women’s race the position of honour–a fitting symbol for the first Olympic Games to achieve gender parity in athlete participation.

Malindi Elmore was Team Canada’s representative racing through the streets of Paris. The 44-year-old, who made her Olympic debut in the 1500m at Athens 2004, raced to 35th place in a time of 2:31.08. The winner, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, set a new Olympic record of 2:22.55.

Team Canada’s Malindi Elmore competes in women’s marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Track Cycling

Maggie Coles-Lyster put up a valiant effort in the women’s omnium. She was in third place heading into the fourth and final race of the event after placing second in the scratch race, 10th in the tempo race, and third in the elimination race. But the closing points race is always ripe for movement in the standings as lower ranked riders can quickly make up ground by lapping the field and that is what happened. Coles-Lyster ended up in ninth place overall.

Maggie Coles-Lyster competes in the omnium in track cycling at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Leah Hennel/COC)

James Hedgcock and Nick Wammes competed in the quarterfinals of the men’s kierin, each placing sixth in their heat. They did not advance to the semifinals.

Closing Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony for Paris 2024 took place at Stade de France, the site of several of Team Canada’s Olympic medals! The Canadian contingent was led into the ceremony by flag bearers Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg.

Team Canada’s Summer McIntosh, left, and Ethan Katzberg pose in front of the Eiffel Tower at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

