Mark Blinch/COC

Sarah Mitton tops podium at Diamond League Final

Sarah Mitton is golden in the women’s shot put at the Diamond League Final in Brussels, Belgium–a result that is all the sweeter after a bumpy Olympic experience.

Mitton entered the Paris 2024 Games ranked second in the world, and threw the furthest of the field in qualification. But rainy conditions on the day of the final foiled the Canadian record holder’s efforts to step on to the Olympic podium. Gracious in defeat, Mitton cheered on the rest of her competitors for the duration of the final.

Snagging the gold medal at the Diamond League Final, often called the “crown jewel of athletics,” is a positive way to end what, overall, was an extremely successful season for Mitton, one that saw her further the Canadian record to 20.86m.

In Brussels, Mitton threw to a distance of 20.25m to capture the win. She is joined on the podium by American Chase Jackson (19.90m) and German Yemisi Ogunleye (19.72). Ogunleye took the gold medal at Paris 2024 with a throw of 20.0m.

“It was a really good competition, it was really hectic down there and I think that´s what produced my performance today.There were a lot of frustrations and emotions going around and it worked in my favor–but it isn´t always like that, and overall it was a really good competition. I think I could have gone further but I am happy with the win!,” Mitton said post-competition. “Overall, I am really happy with my season I had some ups and downs but I won a title in March and now the Diamond League title, so this is really great. I am just going to keep going and do better next season. But for now a few weeks of rest!”

This Diamond League victory also guarantees Mitton a spot at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, to be held in Tokyo, Japan. Mitton is the reigning indoor world champion, and took silver at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

READ: Team Canada’s Newman, Arop and Mitton set to take on Diamond League Final

Two more Canadians, both Paris 2024 medallists, are in action in Brussels. Alysha Newman will compete in the women’s pole vault on Saturday, September 14 at 1:51 pm ET, and Marco Arop will take on the men’s 800m field at 3:40 pm ET. Newman took bronze at Paris 2024, and Arop took silver. Both athletes established new Canadian records in their finals at the Games.