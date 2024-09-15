Speed Skating Canada

Brunelle and Dandjinou crowned national champions in short track

Canada crowned its top short track speed skaters at the Canadian Short Track Championships in Montréal this weekend.

William Dandjinou raced to first place in the 500m-2, 1000m-2, and 1500m-2, to secure the overall championship with 19,000 combined points. On the women’s side, it was Florence Brunelle who dominated the field, winning four events to earn 20,000 points and take home the women’s overall championship.

Initially, it was Steven Dubois who had an early edge on Dandjinou as he finished first in the 500m and 1500m race.

Dandjinou, a 22-year-old native of Sherbrooke, Que., is coming off of a breakout season where he became the world champion in the 1000m.

Ironically, the 1000m was one of only two races where he did not find himself in a podium position as he finished in fourth while Jordan Pierre-Gilles took top spot. Dandjinou would go on to win three consecutive races in the 500m-2, 1000m-2, and 1500m-2 to pass Jordan Pierre-Gilles, and Steven Dubois for the final classification.

Dubois finished second in the overall classification while Pierre-Gilles finished third. Rounding out the top five was Félix Roussel, and Phillipe Daudelin.

On the women’s side, Florence Brunelle made her presence felt immediately with wins in the 500m and 1500m. The 20-year-old Trois-Rivièrs skater made her Olympic debut in Beijing 2022 as the youngest Canadian in history to take part in the discipline.

Another skater poised for a breakout, Danaé Blais, skated to first place in the 1000m, and 1000m-2, as well as a third place finish in the 1500m-2. The 25-year-old from Châteauguay, Quebec was apart of the 3000m relay team that won bronze at the World Championships in Rotterdam.

In the end, it was Brunelle’s day as she added two first place finishes in the 1500m-2, and 500m-2 to claim the top spot in overall classification. Blais used her two wins to claim second, while Kim Boutin finished in third. Rounding out the top five was Rikki Doak, and Renee Steenge.

Skaters are looking to earn their spot on the team for the ISU Short Track World Tour which will open in late October in Montreal.