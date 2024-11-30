AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Isabelle Weidemann wins bronze at World Cup in Beijing

Isabelle Weidemann skated to a bronze medal in the women’s 3000m final at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Beijing, China, on Saturday.

Bronze medalist Isabelle Weidemann of Canada celebrates on the podium for the medal ceremony of the Women 3000m of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating Beijing 2024 held at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

This podium finish at the Ice Ribbon in Beijing marked a familiar moment for the 29-year-old, as she mirrored her bronze medal result from Tokyo 2020.

Starting in the fourth of eight pairs, Weidemann posted a time of 4:02.02, her fastest time of the season so far. She held the top spot on the leaderboard for two pairs before being edged out by the Netherlands’ Joy Beune, who crossed the line in 4:01.90. Norway’s Ragne Wiklund claimed the gold with a time of 4:00.10.

After opting to skip the Canadian Long Track Championships this fall, Weidemann kicked off her World Cup campaign with a ninth-place finish at the season opener in Nagano, Japan, last weekend — marking only her second race of the season.

“I feel I’m starting to find my racing legs a little bit,” Weidemann said after her race. “I think tactically last weekend, I really messed up. I had a cross-over problem, and I was really upset afterwards, feeling that I let myself down. This weekend, I wanted to be aggressive and showcase everything that I’ve been working on over the summer, and not let those little tactical things get in the way of my performance.”

The podium finish helped Weidemann move up to fourth place in the overall World Cup long distance rankings. She has earned 80 points across two events, placing her behind Wiklund (114), Beune (102) and teammate Ivanie Blondin (94).

Four Canadian skaters also broke into the top 10 of their respective distances on the second day of racing in Beijing. Blondin, who won gold in last weekend’s 3000m, finished eighth in the distance, while teammate Valérie Maltais was tenth. On the men’s side, Graeme Fish and Ted-Jan Bloemen were seventh and ninth in the men’s 5000m, respectively.