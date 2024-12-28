AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti

Cameron Alexander Lands on the Podium in Bormio

Cameron Alexander secured third place in the downhill event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Bormio, Italy, a host venue for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The Canadian skier finished 72 hundredths of a second behind the winner, Switzerland’s Alexis Monney, who earned his first-ever World Cup victory. Fellow Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen took second place.

This marks Alexander’s second consecutive podium finish in Bormio, as he also claimed third place exactly one year ago to the day.

“It was another classic day in Bormio, it was bumpy, it was icy, and it was dark. It’s a fight the whole way down,” said Alexander after the race. “This place has been good to me the last couple of years, and it feels great to be back on the podium. You really need to push here and be on top of your skis the whole way down. I’ve managed to do that the last couple of races here and got some good results.”

Among the other Canadian skiers, Jack Crawford and Jeffrey Read placed 17th and 34th, respectively.

They’ll be back on the Stelvio course tomorrow for the Super-G.

On the women’s side, Valérie Grenier narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth in the giant slalom at the World Cup in Semmering, Austria.

She was edged out by Italy’s Federica Brignone, who claimed her 29th career victory, Sweden’s Sara Hector, and New Zealand’s Alice Robinson.

After the first run, Grenier sat in fifth place, 56 hundredths of a second behind Brignone. A strong second run moved her up to fourth, but she missed the podium by just four hundredths of a second.

Canada’s Valerie Grenier speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women’s World Cup Gian slalom race, in Semmering, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Piermarco Tacca)

“I’m really happy with the race today, and at the same time it hurts a little seeing how close I was to the podium,” said Grenier. “It feels really good to get fourth place in just my second giant slalom race back from injury. I’m happy with my skiing and feeling confident going into the next races.”

Among other Canadian skiers, Cassidy Gray and Britt Richardson finished 20th and 23rd, respectively, while Justine Lamontagne did not qualify for the second run.

Laurence St-Germain, Amelia Smart, and Kiki Alexander will compete tomorrow in the slalom event.