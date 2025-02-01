THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Maïa Schwinghammer and Mikaël Kingsbury win World Cup moguls gold in Val St. Côme

It was an unforgettable day for Canada’s moguls team at the second FIS Freestyle World Cup of 2025 in Val St. Côme, Québec. Maïa Schwinghammer secured her first World Cup victory, while Mikaël Kingsbury and Julien Viel delivered a dominant 1-2 punch, claiming the top two spots on the podium.

Schwinghammer was the first Canadian to secure a victory on home snow on Friday night after posting 80.07 in the women’s big final.

Finishing just behind Schwinghammer, American Jaelin Kauf took second with a score of 77.85 points. Fellow American Olivia Giaccio finished third with 77.71 points—just 0.14 points behind Kauf.

“Wow, first (win) in front of a home crowd, I can’t believe it. I’m so happy. Just to be able to improve on my runs as I went throughout the day – I’m so happy with my skiing and how far we’ve come as a team,” said Schwinghammer.

Friday’s gold marks Schwinghammer’s second podium finish of the season. Back in December, she finished third in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

On the men’s side, Kingsbury, the current World Cup standings leader, continued his dominant season with a victory in the men’s event, posting 87.42 points. Julien Viel earned 80.56 points to take second place and Finland’s Olli Penttala rounded out the podium with 78.28 points.

“I’m super stoked about my skiing tonight and what a night to be a Canadian,” said Kingsbury reflecting on his performance.

The 32-year-old veteran shared that being the last skier to drop into the moguls course added a unique element to the experience.

“It feels amazing, and it’s pretty silent up there so the crowd is the only thing you can hear. When you’re dropping last at Val St. Côme, it’s quite special.”

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury celebrates his win with Canada’s Julien Viel who placed second in the men’s World Cup freestyle skiing moguls in Saint-Come, Que., Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Kingsbury took gold. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s Maia Schwinghammer, middle, celebrates her win alongside second place USA’s Jaelin Kauf, left, and third place USA’s Olivia Giaccio in the women’s World Cup freestyle skiing moguls in Saint-Come, Que., Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury, middle, celebrates his win alongside second place Canada’s Julien Viel, left, and third place Finland’s Olli Penttala in the men’s World Cup freestyle skiing moguls in Saint-Come, Que., Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Kingsbury was coming off back-to-back World Cup victories last weekend in Waterville, New Hampshire.

Kingsbury’s win on Friday marks his 95th overall World Cup victory and his fifth win of the 2024/25 FIS season. He was also runner-up in Bakuriani, Georgia, in December, giving him a total of six podium finishes out of eight starts thus far. Of Kingsbury’s 95 World Cup wins, 61 have been in Moguls.

The action continues on Saturday as Val St. Côme hosts the Dual Moguls event.