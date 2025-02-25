2024 Murphy Family Award helps to remove barriers for winter athletes in pursuit of the Olympic podium

Last year at the 2024 World Skeleton Championships, Team Canada skeleton athlete Hallie Clarke became the youngest Canadian World Champion in the history of the sport. And at just 19 years old, she had been coming off one of the mentally toughest skeleton seasons.

Clarke remembers how she felt when she got to the finish line, crying tears of joy with her family and later watching them sing the national anthem while she stood on the podium. And upon arrival back to Canada, she celebrated with her community in Brighton, Ontario.

While she now has her sights set on the podium at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Clarke says that winning the championship has been her biggest achievement so far — not because of the trophy, but because of what it meant to her support system and community.

To support Clarke in reaching her full potential and achieving her Olympic dreams, the athlete has been named one of the recipients of the Canadian Olympic Foundation’s 2024 Murphy Family Award.

The Murphy Family Award, established by Glenn and Stacey Murphy in 2021, provides financial support to promising Team Canada athletes, enabling them to dedicate additional time and energy to their training and helping to offset high costs of equipment, training, and basic living expenses.

“I can’t thank the Murphy Family and the Canadian Olympic Foundation enough for helping me reach my goal of representing Canada at the Olympic Games!” Clarke says. “I’m going to do everything I can to make you, and all the Canadians back home, proud.”

Recipients of the Murphy Family Award are athletes with a strong likelihood of representing Team Canada at an upcoming Olympic Games. Also among the 2024 recipients are Beijing 2022 Olympic bobsledder Cynthia Appiah and ski jumper Nicole Maurer.

“This season, we’ve faced unprecedented expenses in pursuit of our Olympic dreams, which has been truly challenging. However, our grit and determination remain strong,” Appiah says. “It’s a blessing to experience Canadians helping one another, and the Murphy Family Award shows us that Canadians believe in our journey.”

Nicole Maurer trains in her sport in Slovenia, where her coaches and training facilities are based, and studies computer science and astrophysics online at the University of Calgary.

“I’m receiving the Murphy Award at a turbulent point in my sporting career. Due to financial struggles, I was unsure of whether or not I would be able to return for the next jumping season,” Maurer says. “This award helps me feel secure to continue training and competing, while alleviating external stress and pressure. It is incredible to know that there are so many people who are willing to support me in my career and dreams.”

Maurer adds that the Murphy Family Award will allow her to live under stable conditions and invest in the quality equipment needed to enhance her performance.

The Canadian Olympic Foundation is pleased to announce the 2024 Murphy Family Award recipients:

Cynthia Appiah, Bobsleigh (Toronto, ON)

Hallie Clarke, Skeleton (Brighton, ON)

Dylan Deschamps, Freestyle Skiing (Quebec, QC)

Trinity Ellis, Luge (Pemberton, BC)

Liliane Gagnon, Cross Country Skiing (Quebec, QC)

Dillan Glennie, Freestyle Skiing (Courtenay, BC)

Elizabeth Hosking, Snowboard (Longeuil, QC)

Nicole Maurer, Ski Jumping (Calgary, AB)

Alexa Scott, Speed Skating (Clandeboye, MB)

Cameron Spalding, Snowboard (Havelock, ON)