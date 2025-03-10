“Donor support reminds us that there is a bigger team behind us,” says Olympic rugby player Charity Williams

As an athlete, competing at the Olympic Games was always my goal.

I was a gymnast for 13 years before pivoting to a new sport. I tried everything from track to soccer and nothing really stuck until a friend from my high school wrestling team convinced me to try out for rugby. That first practice, I fell in love with the sport. And years later, it took me to the Olympic Games.

You too can help athletes get to the Olympic Games in the sport that they love, by donating today.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games was an amazing experience and a beautiful way to celebrate my ten years representing Canada. Our Rugby Sevens team won a historic silver medal in Paris, our best-ever Olympic performance. Winning our semifinal against Australia was an incredible feeling. There was still work to be done, but at the end of the match, we knew we had clinched an Olympic medal – a first for many of my teammates.

As the final seconds ticked down, I felt so much pride for this team. Proud of how hard we worked for the last three years. Proud of what we accomplished together. I still struggle to put into words how powerful that moment was. Even thinking about it now gives me goosebumps.

These are the moments we work for and cherish. And donors play a huge role in the process. Honestly, our survival as high performance athletes depends on your support. Every dollar we receive affords us the time to dedicate ourselves to our sport.

We train full days – Monday to Friday, from 8AM until 4PM. Then comes recovery, nutrition, and reviewing film. Even after all that, multiple times throughout my career, I have had to head to work a night shift to fund my Olympic dreams. So when we receive funding, it means we have more time to focus on our careers as athletes, preparing to be in peak form. That way we can compete in tournament after tournament, year after year, working towards the pinnacle – the Olympic Games – and proudly representing Canada.

Donor support reminds us that there is a bigger team behind us. Every donation counts.

Even as part of a team, you can sometimes feel like it is you against the world. So when donations come in, we feel supported and know that Canadians are thinking about us and recognize the hard work we put in every single day. It is one of the things that connects us as Canadians and as humans, and I think that is really special.

Please consider a donation to Team Canada today and help us continue to compete at our best, and generate the moments and memories to inspire Canadians and motivate future generations of Olympians.

Sincerely,

Charity Williams

Rugby

Two-time Olympic medallist