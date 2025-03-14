Takashi Aoyama - International Skating Union/International Skating Union

Team Canada takes bronze in women’s team pursuit at world championships

Team Canada skated to bronze in the women’s team pursuit event at the ISU World Speed Skating Single Distances Championships in Hamar, Norway.

Canada’s squad of Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais, and Isabelle Weidemann raced in the first pairing of the event, facing off against Team China. Blondin, Maltais and Weidemann are no strangers to racing as a team, having won gold in this event at Beijing 2022, as well as a world title in 2023 and world silver medal in 2024

READ: Long track speed skater Ivanie Blondin isn’t afraid to try new things



The Canadians skated to a time of 3:00.74, putting themselves in a strong position for the rest of the field to chase down. In the end, Team Netherlands stood on the top of the podium, with a time of 2:56.09, followed by Team Japan in silver with a time of 3:58.55.

This was Team Canada’s second medal of the world championships, following a silver in the women’s team sprint by Blondin, Brooklyn McDougall and Béatrice Lamarche on Thursday. The Canadians skated to a time of 1:27.23, 1.66 seconds off of the gold medallists of Team Netherlands. Team Poland rounded out the podium with bronze.

READ: A peek inside the impactful relationship between Canada’s dynamic long distance duo, Bloemen and Fish

In the men’s 500m, Laurent Dubreuil narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth with a time of 34.53.

Competition continues through Sunday.

