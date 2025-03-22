FR
Olympic.ca Logo
STEPHEN FISHER / World Curling
STEPHEN FISHER / World Curling

Canada beats Korea in extra end, advances to final at curling worlds

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

The defending champions have advanced to the gold medal game of the Women’s World Curling Championship as Canada, lead by skip Rachel Homan, edged out Korea 6-5 in 11 ends on Friday night to advance to the final in Uijeongbu, China.

Will Palmer / World Curling

Canada will take on Switzerland in a rematch of last year’s final, which saw Homan beat Swiss skip Silvana Tirinzoni for her second career world championship.

Canada got their payback against Korea, after Gim Eun-ji and company beat Canada 11-7 in the round robin.

Homan’s brilliance was on full display on Friday in Uijeongbu. She knocked out two Korean stones with a brilliant shot in the 10th end to keep Canada alive. Although Eun-ji would get the equalizer in the 10th end, the Korean team could not execute their throw in the 11th end, giving Canada the 6-5 win.

Switzerland will come in to Sunday’s final as the top seed after finishing the round robin in first place with an 11-1 record. They beat China 4-2 on Friday to advance to the final.

Homan is looking to become Canada’s first team to repeat as world champions since Sandra Schmirler’s did it in 1993 and 1994.

The final will take place Sunday at 3 a.m. EST.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Rachel Homan

trending

Rachel Homan made her Olympic debut in the women’s curling tournament at PyeongChang 2018.

John Morris

At PyeongChang 2018, John Morris became the first man to win two Olympic gold medals in curling, teaming with Kaitlyn…

Joanne Courtney

Joanne Courtney was the second on the team skipped by Rachel Homan that won gold at the 2017 World Women’s…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Curling

trending

Curling is one of the most strategic sports at the Olympic Winter Games. Playing on a rectanglular sheet of ice,…

Freestyle Skiing

trending

Freestyle skiing includes seven individual events for each gender, six of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated…

Athletics

The 48 athletics events are the most of any sport on the Olympic program. All are contested separately by men…

View all sports