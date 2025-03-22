STEPHEN FISHER / World Curling

Canada beats Korea in extra end, advances to final at curling worlds

The defending champions have advanced to the gold medal game of the Women’s World Curling Championship as Canada, lead by skip Rachel Homan, edged out Korea 6-5 in 11 ends on Friday night to advance to the final in Uijeongbu, China.

Will Palmer / World Curling

Canada will take on Switzerland in a rematch of last year’s final, which saw Homan beat Swiss skip Silvana Tirinzoni for her second career world championship.

Canada got their payback against Korea, after Gim Eun-ji and company beat Canada 11-7 in the round robin.

Homan’s brilliance was on full display on Friday in Uijeongbu. She knocked out two Korean stones with a brilliant shot in the 10th end to keep Canada alive. Although Eun-ji would get the equalizer in the 10th end, the Korean team could not execute their throw in the 11th end, giving Canada the 6-5 win.

Switzerland will come in to Sunday’s final as the top seed after finishing the round robin in first place with an 11-1 record. They beat China 4-2 on Friday to advance to the final.

Homan is looking to become Canada’s first team to repeat as world champions since Sandra Schmirler’s did it in 1993 and 1994.

The final will take place Sunday at 3 a.m. EST.