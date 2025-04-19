AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Canada routs Finland in semifinal, advances to gold medal match with U.S.

After falling behind early in the first period, Canada played a nearly flawless 57 minutes of hockey, beating Finland 8-1 to advance to the final at the IIHF Women’s World Championship in Czechia.

Two Canadians made history in the game, most notably Canada’s captain, Marie-Philip Poulin, whose opening period goal was the 87th career point all-time in the tournament. She later added an assist, and now holds the record previously held by Hayley Wickenheiser for most points by a Canadian in the Women’s Worlds.

Also making history was goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens, who became the winningest goalie of all time in the tournament with her 22nd career victory, surpassing Florence Schelling of Switzerland.

Desbiens stopped 19 of 20 Finnish shots to secure the win. On the other end, 15 Canadian skaters notched at least one point. Darryl Watts scored twice and Claire Thompson had a goal and two assists in the win.

Facing Canada on the other side of the bracket will be a familiar foe. The U.S. advanced to the gold medal game after squeaking by Czechia 2-1 in the semifinal.

Canada and the United States have met in 23 of the 24 women’s worlds gold medal games all-time, including each of the past five.

Last year, Canada won a IIHF classic in the gold medal game, 6-5 over the U.S. on their home ice in Utica, N.Y.

The puck will drop for the Canada – U.S. rematch tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST from Ceske Budejovice, Czechia.