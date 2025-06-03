AP Photo/Morry Gash, Mark Blinch/COC, Dave Sanford/COC

Three Olympians in Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Olympians Erik Guay, Kevin Martin, and Christine Sinclair are among the five athletes and two builders who have been announced as the Class of 2025 for Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.

They will receive Canada’s highest sporting honour, the Order of Sport, during their formal induction this fall.

Let’s look back at the amazing accomplishments for which they are being honoured.

Erik Guay

Guay is a three-time Olympian who is generally recognized as Canada’s most successful male alpine skier. Throughout his illustrious career, he was twice a world champion, stood on 25 World Cup podiums, and became the first Canadian alpine skier in 28 years to win a Crystal Globe.

Guay’s first world title came in the downhill in 2011. Six years later, he became the first Canadian to win multiple medals at one edition of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships when he took gold in the super-G after claiming silver in the downhill. At 35 years old, Guay became the oldest alpine skiing world champion ever. He was also just the fourth man to ever win world titles in both speed events.

Guay has earned more World Cup podium finishes than any other Canadian alpine skier in history. He finished the 2009-10 season with the overall World Cup super-G title after being victorious in the last two races of the season. That followed a pair of fifth-place finishes at Vancouver 2010, which included him coming agonizingly close to the Olympic podium in the super-G, missing a medal by just three-one hundredths of a second. A medal had also just eluded him in his Olympic debut at Turin 2006 where he finished fourth in the super-G.

Kevin Martin

Martin was the first Canadian curler to win multiple Olympic medals and is widely regarded as one of the greatest male skips of all time.

He made his first Olympic appearance when curling was a demonstration sport at Albertville 1992. A decade later, Martin was back on Olympic ice and led his team to the silver medal at Salt Lake City 2002. The “Old Bear” finally got his Olympic gold medal on home ice at Vancouver 2010 where his team went undefeated throughout the tournament. They were the first curling team to post a perfect record since the sport’s return to the Olympic program in 1998.

Martin was the skip of four Brier-winning teams (1991, 1997, 2008, 2009), a record that stood until 2023. He won his only world title in 2008, but his trophy case also includes silver medals from the 1991 and 2009 World Championships. Martin was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2024.

Canada skip Kevin Martin throws his rock in the first end while playing against Norway during Olympic men’s curling finals action at the Olympic Centre on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2010 during the Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rick Eglinton

Christine Sinclair

A four-time Olympian, Sinclair became the face of Canadian soccer throughout her 23-year career with the women’s national team. When she retired from the national team in 2023, she did so as the world’s all-time leading international scorer with 190 goals.

Sinclair was the captain of the team that won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, which followed the back-to-back Olympic bronze medals she won at London 2012 and Rio 2016. She appeared in six FIFA Women’s World Cups, including five as captain. Sinclair’s 331 caps are the most by a Canadian soccer player and second most globally.

Canada’s captain Christine Sinclair celebrates after scoring her third goal against the United States during their semifinal women’s soccer match at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012 at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Also being inducted in the Athlete category are Paralympian Michelle Stilwell and softball player Darren Zack.

Stilwell has the rare distinction of winning gold medals in two different summer sports at the Paralympic Games. After earning gold in wheelchair basketball at Sydney 2000, complications related to her spinal cord injury led her to transition to para-athletics. She competed in wheelchair racing at Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016, winning five more gold medals as well as one silver.

Zack, an Ojibwe pitcher from the Garden River First Nation, won three consecutive gold medals with Team Canada at the Pan American Games in 1991, 1995, and 1999. He had a truly legendary moment at the 1995 ISC World Tournament where he struck out 150 batters while winning 10 straight games.

The two inductees in the Builder category are Martha Biles, who—among several philanthropic efforts—co-founded Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities in 2005, and Ted Nolan, a successful NHL coach and advocate for Indigenous youth.

The 69th Annual Order of Sport Awards will be held at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec on October 29, 2025. This year marks the 70th anniversary of Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, which was established in 1955 to preserve and promote Canada’s rich sports heritage. To date, more than 750 Hall of Famers have been honoured for their contributions to Canadian sport.