IWF/Giorgio Scala/Deepbluemedia

Maude Charron wins silver at weightlifting world championships

Competing in yet another new weight category, Maude Charron claimed a silver medal at the 2025 IWF World Championships in Forde, Norway.

Just over a year after she won an Olympic silver medal in the women’s 59kg event, Charron finished as the runner-up in the 63kg event at the weightlifting world championships. She lifted 103kg in the snatch and a personal best 133kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 236kg. That matches her career best total lifted when she competed in the 59kg category, which she achieved to reach the podium at Paris 2024. It’s also the same total that won her Olympic gold in the 64kg event at Tokyo 2020.

It was the first time that Charron lifted more than 130kg in clean and jerk, a target that she said had “become a bit of a mental barrier”.

“I finally got past 130kg—it must be the Norwegian air,” added Charron. “I really wanted to do well here because I love this place.”

It put Charron on the podium behind only Ri Suk of North Korea, a woman 10 years her junior, who topped the field with a world record total of 253kg after setting world records in both the snatch (111kg) and clean and jerk (142kg). It should be noted that the 63kg category has only been back on the IWF program since June 1, which is when current world records must date from. The “old” world record from when the category existed from 1998 to 2018 is 262kg. Colombia’s Yenny Sinisterra Torres took the bronze with a total of 231kg.

Charron last stood on the world championship podium in 2022 when she won 59kg bronze for her only other world championship medal.