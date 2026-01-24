Ski cross: Howden back on top, Thompson responds with bronze

After coming just short of his fourth consecutive ski cross World Cup title on Friday, Reece Howden made no mistake on Saturday, winning another gold at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

The 27-year-old will be one of Canada’s top medal contenders at Milano Cortina 2026, as Howden has taken home four golds and one silver in his last five World races.

Howden matched up against Germany’s Tim Hronek, France’s Melvin Tchiknavorian, and Simone Deromedis in the final. By the first intermediate, it was Howden versus the pack as he established a 0.43 second lead over Hronek, and never looked back.

Howden crossed the finish line with a time of 53.75 seconds, 1.43 seconds ahead of Hronek who claimed silver. Tchiknavorian took home gold. It’s Howden’s 22nd career World Cup title.

“I totally emptied the tank today,” Howden told FIS reporters after his win. “I feel like yesterday maybe I lost a little bit of focus in that bottom section and I wasn’t going to let that happen today.”

“It’s been unreal to have this kind of consistent success,” he added. “I’m just grateful and happy I can ski my best going into the Games.”

Howden’s lone Olympic Games came in Beijing 2022, where he finished ninth in men’s ski cross.

Canada’s Reece Howden reacts following his run in the freestyle men’s ski cross quarterfinals during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, in Zhangjiakou, China, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

On the women’s side, Marielle Thompson is back on the podium for the first time this season, as she claimed bronze – a huge step in the right direction ahead of the Games.

Thompson responded in a big way after not completing Friday’s race.

She raced comfortably to third place in the final, finishing 1.11 seconds behind gold medal winner Daniela Maier, and 0.43 seconds shy of Austria’s Sonja Gigler who took silver.

Thompson continues to deal with an injured knee which has forced her to withdraw from many events this season. The 33-year-old took home won five gold medals on the World Cup circuit the previous season, but has struggled to find her form in 2025-26 due to multiple withdrawals.

IDRE FJAELL,SWEDEN,23.MAR.24 – FREESTYLE SKIING – FIS World Cup, Ski Cross, ladies. Image shows Marielle Berger Sabbatel (FRA) and Marielle Thompson (CAN). Photo: GEPA pictures/ Patrick Steiner

Saturday’s result is hopefully a sign of things to come.

Thompson will be competing in her fourth Olympic Games this winter. She won gold in ski cross in Sochi 2014, and took home a silver last time in Beijing 2022.