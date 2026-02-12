FR
Olympic.ca Logo

Courtney Sarault wins bronze in women’s 500m short track

By Paula Nichols

Courtney Sarault has won the bronze medal in the women’s 500m in short track speed skating at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

It is her first individual Olympic medal and comes two days after she helped Canada win silver in the mixed relay.

Sarault and teammate Kim Boutin, who had reached this podium in this event at the last two Winter Olympics, were in outside positions on the start line. From the get go, the two Canadian women were at the back of the group of five finalists. But Sarault was eventually able to make a move to get past Selma Poutsma of the Netherlands to get into medal position.

It’s Canada’s sixth Olympic medal in the women’s 500m.

More to come.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Rikki Doak

Rikki Doak won her first medals at the ISU World Short Track Championships in 2025, taking silver in the women’s...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Speed Skating – Short Track

Short track speed skating takes place on a 111.12m oval which is marked on an international-sized ice rink. There are…

Speed Skating – Long Track

Long track speed skating is considered the fastest human-powered sport in the Olympic Games, with skaters reaching speeds of more…

Canoe/Kayak – Sprint

The Olympic canoe/kayak sprint program became gender equal at Tokyo 2020 with the addition of women’s canoe events. Men and…

View all sports