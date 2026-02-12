Courtney Sarault wins bronze in women’s 500m short track

Courtney Sarault has won the bronze medal in the women’s 500m in short track speed skating at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

It is her first individual Olympic medal and comes two days after she helped Canada win silver in the mixed relay.

Sarault and teammate Kim Boutin, who had reached this podium in this event at the last two Winter Olympics, were in outside positions on the start line. From the get go, the two Canadian women were at the back of the group of five finalists. But Sarault was eventually able to make a move to get past Selma Poutsma of the Netherlands to get into medal position.

It’s Canada’s sixth Olympic medal in the women’s 500m.

