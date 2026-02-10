Team Canada wins silver in short track speed skating mixed relay at Milano Cortina 2026

Team Canada has won its first short track speed skating medal at Milano Cortina 2026, taking silver in the mixed relay.

For the final, the Canadian quartet included Kim Boutin, Courtney Sarault, William Dandjinou and Félix Roussel. During the first few laps of the 18-lap race, Canada sat in third place as Italy and China went out front. Near the midway point, Belgium was able to pass Canada but three laps later, a great exchange allowed the Canadians to get back into podium position.

With three laps to go, Roussel made a pass to get the team into second place and they would remain there, edging out Belgium for the bronze. Italy took the gold to thrill their home fans.

Florence Brunelle and Steven Dubois also contributed to the silver medal, with Brunelle racing in the quarterfinals (alongside Sarault, Dandjinou and Roussel) and Dubois racing in the semifinals (alongside Boutin, Sarault, and Dandjinou).

It is Canada’s first Olympic medal in the mixed relay, an event that was added to the program four years ago at Beijing 2022.

For Boutin, it is her fifth career Olympic medal, making her Canada’s most decorated female short track speed skater. She won three medals at PyeongChang 2018 and then another at Beijing 2022. Dubois now has four Olympic medals, having won three four years ago. It is the first Olympic medal for the rest of the team members.