Mikaël Kingsbury wins silver for fourth Olympic medal in men’s moguls

In the closest possible finish, Mikaël Kingsbury has won silver in men’s moguls at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

As the second last man down the course in the super final, Kingsbury earned a score of 83.71 points, putting him into first place with just one more to go.

That last man was Australian Cooper Woods, who earned an identical score of 83.71, but got the gold medal on the basis of the tiebreaker. Woods’ turns score of 48.4 was just a little better than Kingsbury’s turn score of 47.7. Ikuma Horishima of Japan claimed the bronze with a score of 83.44 points.

It is the fourth Olympic medal for the skier generally acknowledged as the GOAT of his discipline, adding to the gold he won at PyeongChang 2018 between silver medals at Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022.

He is the first freestyle skier to win a medal in the same event at four straight Games.