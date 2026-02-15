Darren Calabrese/COC

Mikaël Kingsbury writes another record-setting chapter in moguls history

Mikaël Kingsbury had been thinking about this moment for many years: the day he would have the chance to win two medals at the same Olympic Games.

Earlier at these Games, his silver medal in single moguls made him the first freestyle skier to win a medal at four Olympic Games.

This time, the “King of Moguls” had the opportunity to claim the very first men’s Olympic title in a brand-new event—dual moguls.

The stage was set. The sun was shining, the sky was blue, and the course was fast.

Kingsbury began the day with the calm and focus that have become his trademark over the years.

“I slept like a baby. I was actually excited,” he said about his preparation.

The experienced 33-year-old advanced comfortably through the round of 16 and quarterfinals. His quarterfinal opponent, South Korea’s Jung Daeyoon, was unable to complete his run. In the semifinals, Japan’s Takuya Shimakawa ran into trouble in the turns, giving the Canadian an easy victory.

“That was one of my focuses: push hard out of the gate and put some pressure on the guys and [they] try to pass me while I’m staying in my pocket, where I’m staying tight. And it worked out because a couple of the guys pulled out against me.

“Maybe it’s the presence, that’s the years of experience. They know I’m going to go to the bottom. I’m not going to pull out and I’m pretty fast.

“My goal for me is just push hard, get a good Cork 1080, set [my] position and absorb fast as soon as I land.”

The plan worked perfectly and allowed Kingsbury to find his rhythm with each run.

“Every round I was getting better. I just focused when I was skiing. It was very sharp out there, not easy, it’s a beautiful day though.”

Once he had secured his spot in the gold medal final, he knew his goal was within reach.

“I just trusted all the years of work and my coaches and I felt like I was exactly where I wanted to be.”

And he was exactly where he had dreamed of being ever since he learned that dual moguls would be added to the Olympic program at Milano Cortina 2026. Waiting beside him at the top of the course was the opponent many had expected: his longtime rival, Japan’s Ikuma Horishima.

“To make this taste even better, you want to win against Ikuma. He’s the best [moguls] skier in the world right now. It’s like the dream scenario: you want to win against the best and I am so happy I was able to do it.”

Dual moguls, with two skiers racing side by side, taps into the competitive instinct that defines Kingsbury.

“It’s just so much fun the duals. It gives a different style of adrenaline. I feel in singles I’m a bit more calm. In duals I’m excited to go. It’s fun. You get a start gate and you have to have the perfect timing and I’ve been working on my timing this morning and yesterday with my mental coach in the gym,” he said, revealing how they used a resistance band help him coordinate his eyes with the drop of the gate.

“Singles, obviously, you go at your own pace, we do bigger tricks. Duals, you want to win the time, it obviously makes a good impression for the judges when you cross the line first. You don’t have to necessarily,” he explained, his voice filled with the passion for his sport that Canadians know so well. “You know I know my competitors, I know their qualities. So I just try to use all the years of experience today that I had in dual moguls.”

In the final, the suspense didn’t last long. Horishima, bronze medallist in single moguls at these Games, was thrown off midway down the course and did not attempt his second jump. The Canadian was able to celebrate before the judges’ scores even came in.

“I really wanted to be the first Olympic champion in dual moguls history. It was truly special. I knew it was my last Olympic run. I just wanted to give everything and have no regrets,” said the gold medallist.

With this second Olympic gold medal of his career, Kingsbury now owns five Olympic medals – the first freestyle skier to reach that milestone. In addition to his silver earlier at these Games, he also earned silver at Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022, along with gold at PyeongChang 2018.

Team Canada’s Opening Ceremony co-flag bearer had mentioned on Thursday that he had been keeping an eye on the medal table, where Team Canada had yet to claim gold. He had sincerely hoped that one of his Canadian teammates would reach the top of the podium. In the end, it was he who captured the country’s first gold medal of these Games.

Kingsbury has often said that skiing in front of his son at the Olympic Games was a dream. Fittingly, he shared the podium with two other fathers: Horishima and Australia’s Matt Graham. The three took a commemorative photo with their children and partners.

In his post-race interview, Kingsbury reflected on the fact that this was his final Olympic run. With humility, he said he has “done his part” and is ready for what comes next.

In reality, Kingsbury leaves a legacy in his sport that will inspire athletes for decades. Some of his statistics, including 100 World Cup victories, are records that seem untouchable.

Today’s gold medal adds to an already remarkable career. In his final Olympic run, Kingsbury wrote yet another chapter in his legend.