Sarault wins silver in women’s 1000m for third medal at Milano Cortina 2026

Courtney Sarault won silver in the women’s 1000m for her third short track speed skating medal of Milano Cortina 2026.

Starting from the inside, Sarault went out front as soon as the nine-lap final began. Looking over both shoulders, she held that position for the first two-thirds of the race.

With three laps to go, Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands snuck by to get into the lead. Though Sarault would be momentarily passed by South Korea’s Kim Gilli, the Canadian took back second place and crossed the line just behind Velzeboer, who won her second gold of the Games, following her victory in the 500m.

Sarault had previously won silver in the mixed relay and bronze in the women’s 500m. She is Canada’s first triple medallist of these Games.

It’s just Canada’s third ever Olympic medal in the women’s 1000m. Nathalie Lambert won silver at Lillehammer 1994 and Kim Boutin also won silver at PyeongChang 2018.