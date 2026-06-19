Canada Soccer/Audrey Magny

How Canada can advance to the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup

It’s already been a history-making FIFA World Cup for Team Canada—and the best could be yet to come.

Canada’s resounding 6-0 win over Qatar in Vancouver on Thursday carves out a very clear path to the knockout stage. That’s a massive boost for a team that came into 2026 without having ever earned a point in a senior men’s FIFA World Cup.

The win over Qatar, coupled with Switzerland’s 4-1 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina, has Canada in first place in Group B based on goal differential. Could Canada actually advance to the knockout stage for the first time ever?

It’s all down to next Wednesday, June 24, when Canada faces Switzerland and Qatar faces Bosnia & Herzegovina. Those matches happen simultaneously (noon PT / 3:00 p.m. ET) and will decide the final standings for their group.

That, in turn, will decide who advances from Group B into the Round of 32, and who is eliminated from the tournament.

Let’s take a look at all the possible outcomes for Team Canada on that decisive day.

Canada players celebrate scoring a goal against Qatar in a FIFA World Cup match on Thursday. (Credit: Audrey Magny/Canada Soccer)

If Canada wins or draws vs. Switzerland

Canada wins Group B.

If Canada loses to Switzerland

Canada still likely advances, but much depends on the result between Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar.

If Qatar wins or the match is a draw: Canada finishes second in Group B.

If Bosnia & Herzegovina wins: Canada likely finishes second, unless the Bosnians can overturn a nine-goal differential. That is, if Switzerland beats Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina defeats Qatar by a combined score of more than nine. In that case, Canada finishes third in Group B.

If Canada wins Group B

It’s a dream scenario, with Canada playing its Round of 32 match right back at Vancouver’s BC Place on July 2.

The opponent is a giant mystery; it would be the third-place team from either Group E, F, G, I or J. A complex, arcane system determines who that would be. But in any event, Canada would come in with a clear advantage.

If Canada finishes second in Group B

Things would be much clearer here, as the second-place team in Group B plays the runner-up from Group A.

Tournament co-host Mexico has already won Group A, leaving Czechia, South Korea and South Africa to battle for the second-place spot.

This Round of 32 match would take place at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28.

If Canada finishes third in Group B

This is where things would get dicey. There’d be no definitive answer on Canada’s status until all group-stage matches were done on June 27.

The 48-team tournament features 12 groups of four teams each. Only the eight best third-place finishers from across the groups advance to the Round of 32, using tiebreakers such as goal differential and fair play record (fewest yellow and red cards).

But if Canada did end up as one of the top eight third-place finishers, there are two possible Round of 32 scenarios:

June 29 at Boston Stadium against the winner of Group E. The most likely scenario would see Germany in this spot.

July 1 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium against the winner of Group D. This could be the United States.

So while the match against Switzerland certainly isn’t a “must-win”, Canada would do itself a favour by avoiding the messy scenario of uncertainty and tiebreakers.