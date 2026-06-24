Canada Soccer/Audrey Magny

Canada advances to knockout stage at FIFA World Cup

For the first time ever, the Canadian men’s national team has reached the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup.

While a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at Vancouver’s BC Place on Wednesday wasn’t the ideal result, the team has still done enough to finish second in Group B. It means advancement to the tournament’s Round of 32, the latest bit of history for head coach Jesse Marsch’s team at this tournament.

First was a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada’s first-ever point at a senior men’s FIFA World Cup. Then came the 6-0 trouncing of Qatar for the nation’s first-ever win in the competition.

Though Canada came up just short on Wednesday, Marsch said it provides good experience for the team in putting together complete performances in big games against quality opponents.

“We’re going to be in the knockout phase, which is exactly where we wanted to be,” he said. “We still have a massive opportunity ahead of us.”

Canada and Switzerland players jostle for positioning during Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup match. (Credit: Audrey Magny/Canada Soccer)

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Marsch made two changes to his starting lineup to face Switzerland, both in central midfield. Nathan Saliba and Mathieu Choinière came in for Stephen Eustáquio (who was dealing with muscle tightness) and the injured Ismaël Koné.

The jam-packed stadium was filled with visual tributes to Koné, with fans displaying 8s (his jersey number) in various forms. He also received a loud ovation during warm-up when he came out to field level in a wheelchair.

In Eustáquio’s absence, striker Jonathan David — fresh off a hat trick against Qatar — wore the captain’s armband.

It was a tight, physical first half but there was no score at the halftime break. The closest either team came was an 11th-minute breakthrough by the Swiss that produced a terrific save from Maxime Crépeau.

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But the game’s dynamic changed within the first minute after the break. Switzerland got behind the Canadian defence and Ruben Vargas scored from close range to put the visitors up 1-0.

The Swiss got their second goal on the counterattack 10 minutes later, with Johan Manzambi finding the back of the net.

Canada’s Jonathan David dribbles the ball against a Switzerland opponent in a FIFA World Cup match on Wednesday. (Credit: Audrey Magny/Canada Soccer)

Canada got one back in spectacular fashion in the 75th minute. A great touch and pass from Saliba led to a goal from Promise David, who’d only entered the match a few minutes earlier.

The sold-out BC Place crowd loudly urged Canada forward as the game entered its dying minutes. But despite creating several half-chances, the Canadians couldn’t find the equalizing goal.

“On another day, maybe we’re able to get the equalizer,” said Marsch. “We so desperately wanted to continue being here and continue the momentum that has been built around the team and around the tournament in the country.

“We came up a little short, and that’s unfortunate. But again, we’re in the knockout round.”

Canada’s Nathan Saliba controls the ball against a Switzerland opponent in Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup match in Vancouver. (Credit: Audrey Magny/Canada Soccer)

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Had Canada managed a draw against Switzerland, their next match would have been back at BC Place on July 2.

As it stands, though, Canada’s Round of 32 match will be played on Sunday at noon PT / 3 pm ET at Los Angeles Stadium. Their opponent will be the second-place team from Group A: either South Korea, Czechia or South Africa.

The knockout rounds consist of single-elimination matches that must have a winner. A level score after 90 minutes means extra time and, if required, a penalty shootout.

The winner of Canada’s Round of 32 match will move on to the Round of 16, while the losing team is eliminated.