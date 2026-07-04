Canada Soccer/Kaj Larsen

Canada’s FIFA World Cup journey ends with Round of 16 loss to Morocco

Canada’s wild ride at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to a conclusion with a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful effort in the Round of 16.

The Canadians fell 3-0 to Morocco on Saturday in Houston. Canada came into the match ranked No. 30 in the world; Morocco entered the day at No. 6.

Morocco moves on to the quarterfinals against France, while Canada is eliminated. Still, this represents a best-ever performance for a team that hadn’t won a game at a senior men’s World Cup prior to this year.

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Head coach Jesse Marsch made three changes to the starting lineup from the epic 1-0 win over South Africa in the Round of 32. Luc de Fougerolles replaced Derek Cornelius in defence, while Ali Ahmed and Niko Sigur replaced Liam Milliar and Nathan Saliba in midfield.

Moïse Bombito started a second straight match in central defence, while Sigur earned his first start of the competition following a strong showing as a substitute against South Africa. Alphonso Davies, meanwhile, began the match as a substitute for the fifth straight time.

Canada started very brightly, earning three corner kicks in the game’s opening minutes. Tani Oluwaseyi forced a top quality save from Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in the 11th minute, the best scoring chance for either side in the opening 45 minutes.

The bulk of the first half consisted of hard-fought, chippy battles in midfield. The referee handed out six yellow cards in the first half: two to Canada, four to Morocco. But the match went into the halftime break at 0-0.

Canada’s starting lineup for Saturday’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Morocco. (Credit: Audrey Magny/Canada Soccer)

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It was Morocco who got the bright start in the second half, however. Just five minutes in, Azzedine Ounahi received a free kick at the top of the penalty area and forcefully slid the ball past Maxime Crépeau.

Marsch began mixing things up in search of an equalizer. Cyle Larin entered the game in place of Oluwaseyi in the 63rd minute.

Canada earned a dangerous free kick in the 78th minute, but it was lofted over the crossbar by Jonathan David.

The inability to convert momentum into goals would ultimately bite the Canadians. Morocco notched a second goal on the counterattack in the 82nd minute, off the foot of Ounahi once again.

Canada pushed for a goal in the game’s final stage, but couldn’t put the pieces together. Jonathan Osorio and Jayden Nelson were Marsch’s final substitutions; Davies didn’t enter the match.

Morocco added another counterattack goal in the final minute of stoppage time, putting the result beyond question.

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En route to the Round of 16, Canada finished second in Group B at the group stage. That phase included a 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina in Toronto, a 6-0 win over Qatar in Vancouver and a 2-1 loss to Switzerland, also in Vancouver.

That was followed by the win over South Africa in the Round of 32. Morocco defeated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the Round of 32 to set up Saturday’s Round of 16 match against Canada.