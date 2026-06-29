AP Photo/Marcio Sanchez-THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC/Mike Ridewood

Stephen Eustáquio & Diana Matheson: Stunning similarities of two great Canadian goals

Long-time followers of Canadian soccer may have noticed something familiar about Stephen Eustáquio’s incredible winning goal on Sunday.

In case you somehow missed it, Eustáquio’s late goal earned Canada a 1-0 win in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team’s already gone further than ever before in the tournament — and now they’re headed to the Round of 16.

The euphoria of that victory over South Africa surely stirred some nostalgia for Canada supporters. Specifically, Eustáquio’s goal was remarkably reminiscent of Diana Matheson‘s tally that won Canada an Olympic bronze medal back at London 2012.

READ: 16 fun facts about members of Canada’s FIFA World Cup squad

Now, fear not, we won’t attempt to evaluate whose goal was “better” or “more important”. Canada’s two national teams are on different trajectories, and always have been.

But we will dive into how Eustáquio and Matheson managed to craft a pair of yin-and-yang goals that will live forever in Canadian soccer history.

Canada’s Stephen Eustaquio (7) celebrates scoring their opening goal against South Africa during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

The Where

Matheson: Bronze medal match, London 2012 Olympic Games

Eustáquio: Round of 32 match, 2026 FIFA World Cup

Both matches represented uncharted territory for our respective senior national teams. The Canadian women’s team had never played for an Olympic medal before London 2012.

The Canadian men’s team had never played in a FIFA World Cup knockout-stage match — or even won a game — before the 2026 tournament.

The When

Both Matheson and Eustáquio: 90′ + 2

Both goals came in the second minute of second-half stoppage time. In both cases, fans had been chewing their fingernails at the prospect of the match moving into extra time or possibly even a penalty shootout.

Canada’s Diana Matheson, top center, celebrates after scoring past France goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi, right, and Sonia Bompastor, left, as Kaylyn Kyle, bottom, watches during their bronze medal women’s soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012 in Coventry, England. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

The What

Both Matheson and Eustáquio: Goal to win 1-0

As both matches approached the end of the regulation 90 minutes with no score, it seemed like maybe it just wouldn’t be Canada’s day. Both Canadian teams came into their respective matches carrying some heavy emotional baggage from their previous games.

In 2012, the women were coming off the epic semifinal against the United States, which they’d lost at the very end of extra time. In 2026, the men threw everything they had against Switzerland but fell 2-1, losing out on the chance to host their Round of 32 match in Vancouver.

But just when it looked like Canada may have nothing left, both Matheson and Eustáquio emerged as unlikely heroes.

Canada’s Stephen Eustaquio (7) scores during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between South Africa and Canada in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The Who

Both Matheson and Eustáquio: Playmaking midfielders more likely to set up a goal than score one

Matheson and Eustáquio are both central midfielders often called upon to take free kicks and corners. They’re also the sort of players who have helped set up Canada’s most prolific scorers, the likes of Jonathan David, Cyle Larin and Christine Sinclair.

READ: Christine Sinclair bids farewell to Team Canada on home turf

But find the back of the net themselves? Not often.

Matheson scored 19 goals in 206 appearances for Canada, a rate of 0.09 goals per game. Eustáquio now has five goals in 60 appearances, a rate of 0.08 GPG. Incredibly similar stuff.

The How

Both Matheson and Eustáquio: Ball comes up in the air off a defender, put into goal with a low right-footed shot

Sure, the goals weren’t exactly carbon copies of one another. Matheson’s was a bit of right-place-right-time goal poaching, while Eustáquio had more to do, chesting the ball down and unleashing a volley.

Canada’s Diana Matheson, center, celebrates her goal against France during their bronze medal women’s soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012 in Coventry, England. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

But watching both goals with the benefit of hindsight — and maybe some video-editing techniques — you can imagine both Canadian players sauntering into the penalty box, surrounded by heroic halos of light in the space they’ve created, and unleashing a torrent of smiles and rainbows as they celebrate.

Or maybe not. It’s a personal decision, really.

The Why (as in, why it matters)

Matheson: Put team on Canadians’ radar, set the table for Olympic gold & domestic women’s league

Eustáquio: TBD

Matheson’s goal could have gone down as just a nice story from a singular Olympic Games. Instead, the bronze medal propelled the Canadian women to another bronze at Rio 2016, followed by Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020.

Not only that, but Matheson herself became vital in the creation of a long-awaited professional women’s league in Canada, the Northern Super League.

That one goal, and what it helped create, has had a wide-ranging impact on Canadian soccer that will last for generations.

READ: ‘Everything that we’ve built’: Team Canada reflects on FIFA World Cup progress

Canadian fans celebrate after Canada’s Stephen Eustaquio scored against South Africa during a World Cup round of 32 soccer match, at FIFA Fan Fest in Vancouver, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

And as for Eustáquio’s?

The long-term story is yet to be written. But if the videos of Canadians’ reactions are any indication, then we at least know that it has done away with the Canadian men’s reputation as perennial underachievers.

And who knows? In the not-too-distant future, perhaps we’ll be back here talking about a Canadian man scoring a goal that reminds us of Julia Grosso’s memorable one back at Tokyo 2020.