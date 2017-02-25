Photo: Christine Olsson /TT News Agency

Olympic champion Marielle Thompson is dominated the 2016-2017 World Cup season and captured the coveted ski cross crystal globe in Sunny Valley, Russia.

Thompson was no stranger to the podium this season, with six World Cup victories and one silver. The Olympic champion’s success started with gold at the season’s opener in Val Thorens. This set the pace for the Canadian, who went on to win in Austria, Sweden and twice in Italy before her latest feat in Russia.

In Russia, Thompson topped the podium ahead of Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund who took silver and bronze medallist Ophelie David of France. Her win expanded her commanding lead in the overall rankings, giving her 865 points and the crystal globe awarded to the overall world cup leader.

“It feels good to know I’ve got the globe,” said Thompson after her race. “That was kind of what today was all about, having a good race and making it official so I can go to Blue Mountain with less stress. So today went perfectly. I’m thrilled.”

The World Cup action isn’t over for Canada’s ski cross racers. Next weekend the team will return home for the World Cup finals hosted at Blue Mountain, where Canadians will look for their final podium of the season in front of a home crowd. Thompson will also be presented with her crystal globe at the conclusion of the competition.