Sochi 2014 Olympian John Fennell, is one of Team Canada’s sport inclusion ambassadors. In honour of world pride month, Fennell shared his experience

“I remember the Olympics as a confusing time. As a young closeted athlete, I felt like I was out of place.” Fennell says of his time at the 2014 Olympics, at the time a 19-year-old Canadian luger.

3 years ago, the three amigos hit the ice in Sochi ⚡️❄️ doing everything I can to get back there one day 💪🏼 A post shared by John Fennell (@jahnfennell) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

Leading up to the Sochi Olympics Fennell reached out to Mark Tewksbury, now his mentor, whom already identified himself as openly gay. “Mark Tewksbury has been my biggest ally in finding my identity in sport. When I first met Mark, I couldn’t even say the words “I am gay”. He helped me build a network of people I could trust to help me through one of the most difficult times of my life. He has been a role model in every sense of the phrase. I can’t thank him enough.”

His journey to the Olympics was a lesson in authenticity. He learned the difference between going through the motions to standing for something he believed in. “As an Olympic athlete, you’re given the opportunity to share your story and hopefully by doing so, you can inspire others to do the same. I knew that the Sochi Olympics opened an important dialogue about LGBT athletes – the problem was that the conversation didn’t include voices from any of those athletes. I was surprised that no athlete in Canada had stepped up to spark this conversation and I felt more than willing to be the one to do it. I decided that I wanted to change that.” In his mind, Fennell found himself viewed as a role model. “People from around the country, many who I’d never met before, reached out to tell me how inspired they felt to watch me compete. I knew that I couldn’t be that person if I wasn’t true to myself.”

That moment when you and your 200 roommates where the same thing. #awks @cdnolympicteam A post shared by John Fennell (@jahnfennell) on Feb 23, 2014 at 7:00am PST

From an athletic perspective, reaching the Olympics has been Fennell’s greatest athletic achievement. He trained for 8 years for a 4-minute competition. Fennell reflects on the journey to get to that point which taught him success and failure, perseverance, and commitment.

In May 2014, it was a Wednesday morning after he returned from the Olympics when an article in conjunction with the Calgary Herald released to let the world to know he is gay. “I headed to my class at the University of Calgary and by the time I got to settled in, my phone was dead. I was inundated with messages of support. I could not keep up. Throughout the day, I was showered with support from my teammates, peers, and from strangers around the globe. This was a conversation that needed to happen and I am so proud that I was able to be a part of it.”

It took a lot of filters to make this not look rainy. Such. A. Great. Day. #oneteam #onelove (ps I stole this from @ericjumper📷) A post shared by John Fennell (@jahnfennell) on Jun 28, 2015 at 8:37pm PDT

When asked if he could share how he developed the courage to come out, Fennell replied linking back to his roots on the luge. “My sport is all about bravery. It’s about toeing the line between being comfortable and out of control – it’s hard to be brave when you’re afraid of yourself.”

Definitely stole this picture from a student. 😬 Awesome opportunity to kick off the first of the #OneTeam speeches for the @cdnolympicteam. Great school, great cause, great conversation. Proud to be a part of it all! A post shared by John Fennell (@jahnfennell) on Apr 14, 2015 at 11:46am PDT

In the coming months, John connected with other LGBTQ+ athletes in Canada. He began to build a larger network of other LGBTQ+ athletes who would go on to become some of his closest friends. “The best part about sharing my story was that I gave other athletes the catalyst they needed to share theirs too. Our stories carried similar themes; fears of being rejected by our teams, judgement from our fans and coaches, distractions from our sport, feelings of being inauthentic. I remember I was with Anastasia Bucsis when I first heard about the founding stages of the #OneTeam team program. We both just gave each other a glance during the conversation and in that moment, the game changed.”

It won't be as warm as last year, but come check out your favourite local national/Olympic/ professional athletes in tomorrow's #YYCpride parade. We're there rain or shine! A post shared by John Fennell (@jahnfennell) on Sep 5, 2015 at 2:30pm PDT

“The steps towards diversity and inclusion taken by the Canadian Olympic Committee following Sochi have changed my life. I am so proud to be part of a movement that has left an impact on so many people’s lives. I’ve got to share my story dozens of times to thousands of people. The most meaningful feedback that I ever receive is from students that say my story has inspired them to make a change in their own life.”

Yes, @ericjumper took this photo. Yes, it was snowing. And yes, it was still an awesome day. #YYCpride #oneteam A post shared by John Fennell (@jahnfennell) on Sep 6, 2015 at 5:41pm PDT

John reflected on his first parade, “probably the best day of my life was in 2014 at the World Pride events in Toronto.” The Canadian Olympic Committee organized over 50 athletes to march in the Pride Parade that day to show support for its athletes.

Fennell recalls feeling so free and accepted that he thought to himself, “this is what it means to be part of Team Canada.”

Taking his talents off the track, as a #OneTeam ambassador, he continues to use his voice as a platform for gay youth in sport, creating a safe and inclusive environment.