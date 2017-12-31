Canada wins third consecutive Spengler Cup

Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP

Team Canada swept through Spengler Cup tournament to win their third consecutive title this morning in Davos.

Team Canada beat Team Switzerland on Sunday morning in a shutout game to claim their third consecutive Spengler Cup and 15th overall.

Team Canada men's hockey rosters on road to PyeongChang 2018

The first period was scoreless but then Canada took the lead in the second with two goals by Zach Boychuk and Maxim Noreau. Then David McIntyre stretched Canada’s lead with another goal in the third period.

Team Switzerland didn’t back down but goalie Kevin Poulin shut them out with a massive 36 saves.

Canada won each game in the tournament which is great news for Canadian hockey fans as Hockey Canada is using the six-team tournament as a final evaluation before deciding on its Olympic roster in PyeongChang 2018.

