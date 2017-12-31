Team Canada swept through Spengler Cup tournament to win their third consecutive title this morning in Davos.

Team Canada beat Team Switzerland on Sunday morning in a shutout game to claim their third consecutive Spengler Cup and 15th overall.

RELATED: Team Canada men’s hockey rosters on road to PyeongChang 2018

Team Canada celebrates with the trophy after winning the final game between Team Canada and Team Suisse at the 91st Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Melanie Duchene/Keystone via AP)

The first period was scoreless but then Canada took the lead in the second with two goals by Zach Boychuk and Maxim Noreau. Then David McIntyre stretched Canada’s lead with another goal in the third period.

Suisse player Luca Cunti, left, challenges for the puck with Canada’s David McIntyre during the final game between Team Canada and Team Suisse at the 91st Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Melanie Duchene/Keystone via AP)

Team Switzerland didn’t back down but goalie Kevin Poulin shut them out with a massive 36 saves.

Canada won each game in the tournament which is great news for Canadian hockey fans as Hockey Canada is using the six-team tournament as a final evaluation before deciding on its Olympic roster in PyeongChang 2018.

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

Read Full Story

Related:

Mélodie Daoust
Jillian Saulnier
Laura Stacey
Brigette Lacquette
Emily Clark
Sarah Nurse

Trending:

Team Canada men’s hockey rosters on road to PyeongChang 2018
Team Canada for women’s hockey at PyeongChang 2018 revealed
World Juniors: Remembering the 2005 “All-Star” team
Canada wins third consecutive Spengler Cup
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Korea 101: Hangul Crash Course – Hockey