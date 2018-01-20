Team Canada earned three moguls medals at the freestyle skiing World Cup on home snow in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec on Saturday.

In her first win of the season, Justine Dufour-Lapointe won gold with a score of 87.43. Teammate Andi Naude took the second spot on the podium with a score of 85.35. Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Galysheva won bronze with 84.61.

Mikael Kingsbury lead the Canadian men with a score of 93.27 winning a silver medal.

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury competes in the men’s World Cup freestyle moguls at Deer Valley, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

It’s the first time in 13 world cups that Kingsbury hasn’t been on the top of the podium. Kingsbury was bested by Japan’s Ikuma Horishima with a score of 93.88. In third, was Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Reikherd scoring 88.44.

